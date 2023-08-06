LEAKED AUDIO: Enemies made me frame Omisore — Sister

Senator Iyiola Omisore

By Dapo Akinrefon

Following a viral audio indicting a former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, his sister, Funmilayo Omisore, yesterday, disclosed that the former scribe’s political enemies instigated her to frame him.

An audio had gone viral where a female member of the Omisore family was heard accusing Omisore of allegedly misappropriating funds meant for the 2022 governorship election in Osun State and not assisting any family member while he was the APC scribe.

Members of the Omisore family, however, converged in Lagos, yesterday, to wade into the matter.

The family, led by Mr Folarin Omisore and Mr Ipoola Omisore, said it had resolved the matter.

Speaking at a press conference held to absolve Omisore of the false accusation, Funmilayo said she had no reason to accuse the former lawmaker, appealing for forgiveness from those whose names were mentioned in the audio.

She said: “The political enemies of Iyiola Omisore were the ones that made me frame all that I said. Before now, I never had any issue with Iyiola. I seek forgiveness from Senator Omisore, who is my good brother and also apologise to all those I mentioned like Chief Akinyelure, Chief Bisi Akande, President Bola Tinubu and the entire Omisore family.”

We accept her apologies — family

Meanwhile, President of the Omisore family, Ipoola Omisore, said: “She has apologised and we accept her apologies in good faith. Omisore is a star of the family.”

On his part, the family’s head, Folarin Omisore, added: “We came all the way from Ile-Ife to sort out this matter when we heard that someone was trying to cast aspersion on the star of the family. Thank God we we’ve been able to sort things out.”