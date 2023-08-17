Leadway Assurance, Corporate Farmers collaborate to boost agric

By Rosemary Iwunze

Leadway Assurance and Corporate Farmers, an agriculture promotion organisation, have joined forces to sensitize agric sector operators on pivotal issues around modern farming practices, their challenges, and diverse opportunities.

Speaking at the session, the Head of Agric. Insurance, Leadway Assurance, Mr Ayoola Fatona, said, “This partnership aligns with our mission of working closely with farmers during times of unpredictability. Hence, this open, interactive session provides us with the platform to listen, engage and proffer actionable solutions to their diverse pain points. Leadway’s agriculture insurance policies have and will continuously be curated to meet these imminent needs”.

Also commenting, Co-founder of Corporate Farmers International, Mr. Akin Alabi, said, “This interactive session with Leadway Assurance fits perfectly with our mandate of empowering farmers even in the face of the irrefutable growing challenges in the sector.

‘‘With Leadway Assurance’s reputable financial and risk management expertise and Corporate Farmers’ superior understanding of the Nigerian agricultural value chain, we aim to equip farmers with the required tools to thrive in today’s evolving agriculture landscape’’.