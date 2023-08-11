LCCI partners FG to host 2023 international business confab

By Yinka Kolawole

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is collaborating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to host about 80 countries from around the world at the 2023 LCCI International Business Conference & Expo tagged, “Invest Nigeria”.

The event is scheduled to hold on Tuesday 29th and Wednesday, 30th August 2023, at the Eko Hotel and Suite, Victoria Island, Lagos.

LCCI, in a statement, said the event will feature the signing of landmark investment agreements between Nigeria and other countries, introduction of ten unicorn companies to the Nigerian economy, and the establishment of 1,000 new start-ups.

The highlights of the event will include a business forum headlined by the Presidency, state governments, diplomats, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and leaders of the organized private sector.

There will also be Governors’ session, where five state governors will speak to the audience on investment opportunities in their states and the available incentives; 10 business-to-business (B2B) sessions on Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Fintech, Textile, and Creative Arts; and four government to government (G2G) meetings between representatives of the Nigerian government and representatives of other governments.

In addition, there will be an Expo section with delegates and exhibitors from different countries.