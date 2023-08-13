LBS tech summit to focus on future of technology and entrepreneurship

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Stakeholders in the technology industry are set to discuss the future of technology and entrepreneurship in Nigeria and other African countries at the upcoming Lagos Business School (LBS) Tech Founder’s Summit.

The Summit which will take place on August 17, 2023, at the LBS campus , Lagos would be exploring technology, innovation, access to finance, and entrepreneurship.

The event themed: “Building the Future: Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship,” will be graced by notable industry practitioners as speakers such as Dr. Ola Brown, Founder/Chief Executive Officer , HealthCap Africa; Mr. Oswald Guobadia, immediate past Senior Special Adviser to the President on Digital Transformation; Dr. Bosun Tijani; Group Chief Executive Officer, WakaNow, Mr Adebayo Adedeji; among others.

According to LBS, the event would offer engaging insights, panel discussions on captivating topics, an exhibition expo and networking opportunities.