Lawyer faults nullification of Okolie’s victory by tribunal

A Lagos lawyer, Mr. Stephen Ubimago, has faulted judgment of the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, which nullified the February 25 electoral victory of Ngozi Okolie, the Labour Party, LP, House of Representatives candidate for Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency.

Ubimago in a statement, yesterday, said it was strange that the tribunal decided to interfere in the internal affairs of LP, despite clear Court of Appeal and Supreme Court judgments on the matter.

He said Okolie, who won the election by a landslide having polled 53,879 votes trouncing Ndudi Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who polled 33,466 votes and Tony Nwaka of the All Progressives Congress, APC, was not removed by the tribunal because his victory was too emphatic to be credible.

“Neither was he removed because his win had k-leg, a pejorative idiom in pidgin for describing a feat tainted by irregularity or compromise.

“Granted that in the petition, Elumelu did complain in paragraphs 14 (ii) and 14 (iii) of same that ‘The election was not conducted in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act and INEC Guidelines…’ and that ‘The Okolie did not score the majority of lawful votes cast and was consequently unduly returned, he, however, quickly abandoned those grounds as he couldn’t possibly prove any claim arising from them.

“In other words, the tribunal found for Elumelu despite the bounteous references to binding judicial pronouncements as settled by Okolie’s counsel, which required that where a petitioner is grounding his petition on meddlesomeness in the internal affairs of another political party, the petition of the Petitioner, who in this connection is wanting in locus standi, must be dismissed for lacking merit.

“In one of the said cases referenced by Okolie, namely PDP V. INEC & Others, wherein the PDP sought to challenge the legality of the nomination process of Alhaji Kashim Shetima as the APC Vice Presidential candidate, the Supreme Court held inter alia that “The application of section 285(14)(c) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, does not extend to a Political Party poking into the affairs of another.”