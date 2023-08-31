Lawmaker urges FG to renew Tantita’s pipeline surveillance contract

By Jimitota Onoyume

Member representing Warri federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Thomas Ereyitomi has urged the federal government to renew the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tantita security services Nigeria limited.

Chief Ereyitomi in an open letter to President Bola Tinubu published in the Vanguard newspaper yesterday (today) said the private security firm has effectively secured oil facilities in it’s mandate areas , adding that the effort has stepped up crude oil production per day in the country.

He recalled that before the security firm took over the job , the nation’s crude production dropped to a miserable 700,000 barrels per day .

“Nigeria fell miserably behind in it’s OPEC allocated quota of 2.2 million barrels per day. It merely met production of 700 thousand barrels per day.

“When Tantita security services limited took charge crude production rose from a paltry 700 thousand barrels per day to 1.6 million barrels per day .

“To renew Tantita’s contract is in order as it would be for the consolidation of the gains already made in the last one year . It would further raise the bar for more crude production in the years ahead.”.

The House member, Hon Ereyitomi said before Tantita came on board the air was largely polluted from the activities of oil thieves , adding that the private security outfit have been able to dislodge them from there illegal bunkering operations.

“As the Representatives of Warri federal constituency I can testify that Tantita security services limited has delivered . The signs and accomplishment are visible . For instance Tantita has raised the bar in the physical and mental wellbeing of our people in the oil bearing communities. We no longer have soothes from illegal refining activities released to poison the atmosphere, thereby resulting in the outbreak of life threatening diseases such as lung cancer. It’s also worthy to note that operations of Tantita have encouraged locals to return to their traditional business of fishing because their water is no longer polluted through the activities of the illegal oil dealers .

“They have chased away the oil thieves and a battalion of untrained illegal refiners in the areas under their coverage in the region. “

He said the operations of the private security firm has also made the waters in it’s mandate areas safe for fishing activities, adding also that the Federal government should consider extending the coverage area of the firm.

“The next stage is to extend and expand the good work Tantita is doing to other areas where renegades are still operating with international collaborators. The fight mist he taken to them full scale by Tantita security services Nigeria limited.”