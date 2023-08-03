Law firm commissions centre for challenged children

By Henry Ojelu

A law firm, Punuka Attorneys and Solicitors, yesterday, inaugurated a state-of-the-art Punuka Foundation Childcare Centre, in Sangotedo, Lagos, to help challenged children.

The inauguration was also part of year-long events to mark the centenary of the late Supreme Court Judge, Justice Chukwunweike Idigbe, who established the law firm in 1947.

Speaking at the event, Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN, said: “The facility will start with 18 kids.”

Idigbe also added that the Foundation hoped to admit more children as the facility expands.

Also speaking during the inauguration, Mrs Elizabeth Idigbe noted that the facility will run a five-day boarding programme week while parents will be expected to pick up their children at the end of school on Fridays.