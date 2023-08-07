Lauren James deactivates comments on social media after red card against Nigeria

The Lionesses of England and Chelsea Women’s forward Lauren James has deactivated the comments section on her Instagram and Twitter account after her red card against Nigeria.
James was shown a red card in England’s 4-2 win on penalty over Nigeria after a 0-0 draw in 120 minutes of action in the round of 16.
She was sent off in the 85th minute after a stamp on Nigeria’s defender, Michelle Alozie.
James was only shown a yellow card initially by Argentinian referee Melissa Borjas. After a VAR review, the decision was rescinded to red card.
After the game, James deactivated comments on her previous posts on Twitter and Instagram.
