Latter Day Saints Church renders community service

In commemorating this year’s All Africa Helping Hands Service Project, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Ojodu Stake, Akute branch, Lagos, recently gathered in the area to render humanitarian service.

Armed with Shovels, Wheelbarrows Cutlasses, brooms, parkers, among others, the volunteers rendered services such as clearing blocked drains, removal of eroded debris, dirts, among others.

This act of the Church, according to a CDA Member in the area, Snr. Evangelist Olu Aina is commendable.

While appreciating the work done so far in Akute area, Aina want Ogun State govt. to finish the abandoned road project in the Akute.

“Local government areas should also rise up to their responsibility by removing all the debris along the road. To the residents I want them to endeavor to keep the environment clean” said Evang. Aina.

This project according to the Head of the Church, Akute Ward, Bishop Daramola Temidayo, is a yearly project and it’s a way of giving back to the community.

“As a church we make our impact known in communities by identifying their needs and rendering services to them not minding if our church is located in that community”

The volunteer work in the words of the First Counsellor in the Stake Presidency, President Oluwadare Faderin is another way to serve our fellow men.

“It’s our own way of contributing to the environment that we live. We also learn that cleanliness is next to Godliness, when our environment is clean God is happy with us and we also have good health” said Faderin.

Faderin wants govt to judiciously use tax payers money to execute projects in the community such a good roads, bridges, PHCs etc. “Maintenance of these projects by govt. is very important.

Faderin is urging residents to ensure a clean environment and to also educate younger ones not to litter the environment. “When we use pure water, we need to dispose them properly thereby making our environment clean” said Faderin.

On her part, the Relief Society President/Women President, Ojodu Stake, Sister Nosa Anifowoshe said govt. cannot do it alone before the community is kept clean.

“This humanitarian service will help in the maintenance of the road and water can go into the drainage without any hindrance. Our Church is located on this axis, as we render this service the Church is blessed, it’s a way of evangelism because the name of Jesus Christ is proclaimed” said Anifowoshe.

Our responsibility as missionaries is to testify about Jesus Christ as well as render service to those in need. As a member of the Church, we embrace the teachings of our saviour and strive to apply his words in our personal lives,” said Elder Ochedikwu Daniel.