LATEEF JAKANDE LECTURE: Day media veterans turned comedians

By Dickson Omobola

THE maiden edition of the Lateef Jakande annual lecture organised by the Nigerian

Guild of Editors, NGE, on August 7, provided fresh perspectives into the life of the late first civilian Lagos State governor and media icon par excellence, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

Various speakers at the forum, which was largely attended by who is who in the Nigerian media industry, unwrapped other amusing aspects of his personae that are little-known to the public.

Also, the special occasion afforded veterans of the media profession a platform to throw banters at one another, demonstrating that despite the stern tones that spring from their pens, there are other irresistible attributes that mark them out.

One of the individuals, who entertained guests with his light talks, was former Ogun State governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, who cracked unending jokes about his former colleagues and eternal friends, the Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Sam Amuka, and one-time military administrator of Imo State, Major General Ike Nwachukwu, retd.

Members of the household had a file

Setting the tone for the conversation, the Social and Publicity Secretary of the NGE, Mr. Charles Kalu, who anchored the programme, said: “The other day we visited Baba (Jakande’s) family, the son said, ‘look, we are also children of the public. Don’t think that Baba treated us differently.

Every member of the household had a file. Even mummy had her file. If mummy was going to the market, she would write a list and baba would strike out some things. The secretary would be the one to give mummy money and she would also have to sign before collecting it. However, one day, mummy protested that she shouldn’t be collecting money from the secretary, rather, baba should be giving her money.”

Getting the job done —Adenaike

Chief Felix Adenaike, who was represented by Jakande’s former Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Bayo Osiyemi, recalled: “As a thoroughbred journalist, Pa Jakande endeavoured to make an all-round reporter of all his staff. To him, the fact that you are designated as airport correspondent didn’t mean you couldn’t be assigned to cover court proceedings for the newspaper.

“I recall with nostalgia my personal experience with him. He came down from his third floor office on Broad Street Lagos and met me alone there. Seeing that our labour reporter was not around at the time, he directed me, as sports writer, to immediately proceed to the railway headquarters at Iddo on the mainland to cover an ongoing press conference called by a labour leader, J. P. Adebola, on behalf of railway workers.

“He didn’t care how I would get there as no mobilisation was provided. All he cared about was to get the job done and make my transport claims later because his word was law, which could be disobeyed at one’s professional peril. As a result of my desire to make a career and a success of the job, I had to trek from Broad Street through Ebute-Ero, Carter Bridge and Idumota to the railway office at Iddo. I returned to the office to file a report of the press conference. He, however, noted my efforts and got me compensated for it eventually.”

While we were young – Nwachukwu

Recounting his experience with Jakande, Major General Ike Nwachukwu, retd, said: “He kept us on the straight and narrow, encouraged us to be forthright at the time our features editor was Sad Sam, who is no longer sad but Happy Sam today.

Saluting Jakande’s widow, Abimbola, in Yoruba language, Nwachukwu said: “Mama, e ni ranti wa to ri akere nigbayen. Ti a ba wa si odo yin, e man fun wa ni ounje. Mo de ranti pe igba ti mo di military governor ni old Imo State, mo wa ri yin ni ile. Mo wa report fun oga (Jakande) pe nnkan to sele re o, won de sunre fun mi. E wa ni ibe ni ojo yen, e se o.

(Mummy, you cannot remember us because we were very young at the time. If we visited the house then, you would give us food. I also recall that when I became the military governor of the old Imo State, I visited you and papa at home to say this was what happened. Daddy prayed for me and you were also there).”

Nwachukwu defected from journalism to military — Osoba

On his part, former governor of Osun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, threw a jab at Nwachukwu. He said: “Your Excellency (Nwachukwu), was a defector. He was governor in Imo State. He defected from journalism to the military. We don’t have a charge room; we would have taken him to the charge room for being a defector. Everyone was laughing when he was speaking Yoruba. Well, he is a Yaba boy; born and brought up in Yaba, schooled in Yaba and married a Yaba lady. Everything in him is Yaba.

“I keep telling Sam Amuka that he is the oldest practicing journalist in age, but he doesn’t want to admit his age. Whether he likes it or not, he is 88. When he turned 88 on June 13, he ran away to Abuja, but I followed him. Don’t worry, at the appropriate time, we are going to tie him down.

When he is 90, we won’t let him go anywhere because I will hold him. His mother lived until 109 years old. I don’t want him to break his mother’s record, so when he is 106, I will go and bury him. He is my senior and he will die before me. After burying him, I will follow him.

“If Jakande called a meeting for 10, he was there by quarter to 10. If you were two minutes or five minutes late, you were in trouble. There was a time he became the candidate for the Unity Party of Nigeria, UPN, for the governorship election in Lagos State in 1978. Dele Cole was the Managing Director of Daily Times and I was in Sketch. At that time, we planned a meeting with the aim of prevailing on Jakande to resign and face politics. We called the meeting, thinking we had everything perfected. Jakande sat down and said, ‘Segun, what do you want to say?’ I spoke for 10 minutes, Dele Cole spoke for 30 minutes and he made all of us speak and speak. By the time we were done, we got tired and we said oga (Jakande) should continue as the President of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria, NPAN, after patiently allowing us to talk ourselves out. He was a man who conducted meetings and would let everyone speak, summarise and give a direction.

“Jakande dey for this corner; he dey for that corner. He was a jack of all trades. He was the businessman at Tribune buying all the newsprint. The editorial board that The Guardian started under Dele Cole and many others, which is the American system, wasn’t there. There was nothing like an editorial board. He was the writer of all editorials in Tribune, which was a rounded newspaper.

“Tribune was one of the best selling for one thing, the editorial. No government could ignore the editorial of Tribune. Many of you didn’t know Lagos had developed so much. When the Herbert Macaulay Way was being constructed, going from Lagos to the Mainland used to take about seven to nine hours but Jakande never suffered any traffic jams. By 5 ‘0 clock, he was at the office and he wouldn’t leave until about eight or nine. So, I want to thank Alhaja for tolerating an absentee husband because Jakande was never home.

“You people have been talking about Sam Amuka, he didn’t start as Sad Sam. We called him Happy Sam because he has always been a cynic writer who would make fun of everyone. You will remember that he started off as Offbeat Sam. Sam was blowing his trumpet from the other side. How can you blow a trumpet from the other side? His trumpet was being blown from the outlet because he has always been offbeat. His column wasn’t in direction with everyone. For Jakande, he wrote on serious issues.

When Sam was making fun of everybody, Jakande wrote about very serious issues under the pen name, John West.

“I want to thank all of you for coming in such a large number as it shows that we have decided on recognising ourselves and we must continue to do this because Sam is 88 and when he is 106, we will start his own inaugural lecture. This young man here, Offbeat Sam, tells me to ‘go away,’ ‘shut up,’ ‘keep quiet,’ but he is the only one who can say that to me.

“Jakande lived on groundnut. When he was writing editorial, he would have a bottle of groundnut by his side, eating it while writing editorial.”

How Nwachukwu abandoned us, disappeared into the Army —Duyile

Also speaking, Dr Dayo Duyile recalled: “Incidentally, Ike Nwachukwu and I were both reporters. He was in the Morning Post and I was in the Daily Times covering the Lagos High Court. When we searched for him in the court in one of the assignments, somebody told us that he had joined the army.

“While we were covering a very important case, he disappeared into the military camp. This act caught my interest, making me want to join the navy but I couldn’t make it.

“Like my colleague, with due respect to the former governor of Ogun State, Chief Osoba, many things influenced my becoming a journalist. We were both reporters in those days under the leadership of Happy Sam, not Sad Sam (Sam Amuka). When somebody remarked just now that I was constantly at the night clubs, it was due to the assignments given to me by Sad Sam.

Three-paragraph testimonial

“My encounter with Jakande was pleasant. When I was leaving the Nigerian Tribune, he gave me a very brief but very useful testimonial. A three-paragraph testimonial, which read: ‘Dayo Duyile came from the Nigerian Tribune.’ ‘Anytime there was no senior reporter at hand, Dayo Duyile was always my answer.’ ‘Dayo Duyile will go very far in his chosen profession.’ Each time I moved from one media house to the other, the Jakande testimonial that I had, was always on top of my credentials for you to see that this is a reporter who knew his onions as testified to by Lateef Jakande.”

Jakande was different, special —Adeniyi

Chief Tola Adeniyi, said: “I can see Uncle Sam looking at me. I don’t know why. I want to start by situating Baba Jakande among his peers. Bola Ige, Bisi Onabanjo, Ayo Adebanjo and Jakande belonged to the same school of politics under Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Jakande and Onabanjo belonged to the realm of journalism but Jakande stood out as an enigma. In fact, if not because he had children and was married, we would have thought he wasn’t capable.

“I never saw Jakande with any woman and things that distinguish journalists and soldiers – smoking, serious womanising and drinking. I won’t mention names. I have ogas here o. I mean serious womanising in the canteen, hotels, and even their vehicles. I have paid my respect to my seniors.

Lateef Jakande was just different. He would smile as if he was being begged to smile. He would laugh as if he was being begged to laugh. When you were with him, it is serious business, serious discussion and serious talk. No time for frivolities, no time for jagbajantis. Surprisingly, he was very loving and kind.”

His family, private life —Seyi Jakande

Speaking about his dad, Seyi Jakande said: “I will probably want to go into his private life, so we can juxtapose to see that part of him. I know Chief Tola Adeniyi said if he wanted to flashback, he would ask, ‘does he even have a wife?’ Are there children?’ I find those questions very interesting because I had to ask my sister if we should consider doing a deoxyribonucleic, DNA, test or if we should ask our mum.

“For me, I think Alhaja Jakande deserves to be celebrated. She allowed Alhaji Jakande to be selfless, she allowed him to govern the city of Lagos as a selfless governor because we all know what happened in the other room.

“Daddy withdrew us from private school to public school when he started the free education project. It was an experience we can never forget because we left an air-conditioned classroom for a school that was regarded as a poultry shed at the time because of the lack of doors and windows.”