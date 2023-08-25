Late presentation, major cause of maternal mortality – Experts

By Olayinka Ajayi

Pregnant women have been advised to take advantage of Lagos State’s medical services by presenting themselves early at the hospital for prenatal care to prevent problems during delivery.

Speaking during the 6th Annual Stakeholders Meeting of Amuwo-Odofin Maternal and Child Care Centre (AOMCC) and Child in Lagos, Medical Director, Dr. Taiwo Adeniyi, posited that early presentation would ensure adequate care for the expectant mother and the unborn baby, as well as reduce the risk of complications during delivery.

While he commended Lagos State for its contribution to maternal and child health, he urged pregnant women and mothers to use the various health facilities in the state to access quality care.

“The state government has established maternal and child centres all over the state. We have 12 in the state at the moment.

There’s a need for education. It is not enough for those services to be there; it is also necessary that the patients make use of these facilities.

“Also, there is a need for private hospitals and some other referral centres to refer patients promptly and adequately “.

The medical director said the government is currently offering free antenatal services and free delivery services (both vaginal and Caesarian section) in all its facilities to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

He urged pregnant women and mothers to take advantage of the government’s palliative intervention to improve their health and that of their babies.

Adeniyi said the maternal maternity statistics at AOMCC were favorable because adequate personnel were on the ground to manage patients, especially those with complications.

According to him, AOMCC records about 250 antenatal patients and handles no fewer than 250 vaginal and Caesarean Section (CS) deliveries monthly.

“In July, we had 200 deliveries, both vaginal and CS.

Generally, Lagos State is not doing badly compared to what occurs in other states, he said.

On her part, a pediatrician at the hospital, Dr. Alimat Usman, noted that sometimes pregnant women refuse to carry out some procedures that could help prevent complications for them and their babies.

She said some pregnant women and their relatives have misconceptions about CS and opt not to take the option if advised.

Usman said reasons for CS may include two previous CS, fibroid surgery, and the baby lying in a transverse position.

“If a woman comes a day after she is supposed to have a CS, she is late; if she comes two days later, she’s already too late.

“An average adult has about five per cent a liter of blood flowing through his or her veins.

“A pregnant woman has much more, about 50 percent, in order to supply the baby with blood,” she said.

Usman said if any complications leading to bleeding occurred, the woman could lose about 700 milliliters of blood per minute, thus killing her and the baby.

She cautioned relatives, particularly husbands, mothers of patients, and mothers-in-law, against discouraging women from carrying out CS if booked.

Also speaking, Service Improvement Officer, Service Charter Initiative, Lagos Ministry of Health (LSMOH), Mrs. Joan Oluyemi, said late presentation was one major challenge causing maternal mortality.

Oluyemi urged pregnant women to ensure they visit their doctor and midwives if they experience any abnormalities.

“Early presentation is very key. At any point in time, when you notice any abnormality or discomfort, you need to go to the hospital.

“We need to listen to advice. We need to present early. We need to be aware of the dangers of not cooperating with healthcare workers.

“We need to strengthen community outreach; we are going to continue to improve on this strategy so that we have healthy mothers and strong babies,” she said.

Earlier, Mr. Valentine Buraimoh, Chairman, Amuwo Odofin Local Government (AOLG), decried the lack of adequate information about things to do during pregnancy.

He urged pregnant mothers to visit health facilities in the state to access care.

“The government has provided enough facilities for pregnant women to have safe deliveries,” he said.

Buraimoh urged Lagos residents, particularly pregnant women, to take advantage of the medical services provided by the state.