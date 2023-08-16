LASU student, five others die in Ogun auto crashes

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A 26 year-old student of the Lagos State University, Ademola Timothy and five others were reportedly dead in different road crashes in Ogun State.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State command of Nigeria Police, Omolola Odutola, the accident that claimed the life of the student happened on Tuesday, at about 6.45am, before Babcock University junction, along Sagamu -Benin expressway.

She said, the accident involved a Geon Truck with registration number LAR 730 XB white colour; a Toyota Sienna ash colour and a Lexus car marked BDG 979 HD blue colour.

It was gathered that the driver of the Lexus car driven by Emmanuel Sorunke, drove recklessly, rammed into a moving truck and somersaulted severally while the Toyota Sienna hit the Lexus.

The victims were taken to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, where they were pronounced dead by doctors on duty.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, in a statement said three passengers lost their lives when a truck with no number plate crushed them to death along the Ogijo-Mosimi road in Sagamu local government area of the State.

Okpe said the accident occured at about 10.25pm on Tuesday, that the truck with no registration number rammed into a tricycle marked LSD175QM, describing it was a case of hit and run.

She said six persons were involved in the crash out of which three died.

“A total of 06 persons were involved which comprised four male adults, one female adult and one female child.

“Three persons were injured (two male adults and one female adult). A total of three persons were recorded dead from the crash (two male adults and one female child),” Okpe explained.

She said injured victims were taken to Dasochris Hospital, Gbaga, for medical attention while the families of the deceased took the dead bodies.

“The Sector Commander FRSC Ogun Sector Command, CC Anthony Uga is pained over the recklessness of some motorists not considering other road users and he emphasised on the need to use common sense speed limit to avoid RTC,” she said.