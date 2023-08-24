LASU streams landing of Indian satellite on moon

Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello,Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), has commended the Consulate General of India for choosing the institution as one of the viewing centres for the launch of her space craft, Chandrayaan three, to the moon.

Olatunji-Bello, represented by Mrs Adenike Boyo, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), said this at the live viewing of the landing of the Indian satellite on the moon, organised by the High Commission of India, Lagos, on Wednesday.

A satellite that was recently launched by the Indian Nation landed on the moon on Wednesday, and LASU was designated as one of the centres where the landing was viewed live by school pupils.

The vice chancellor said they were glad to be associated with the initiative, as it aligned with their drive to leverage science and technology.

“This is an historical event on the South Pole, as Indians would cherish Chandrayaan three for life because it will enrich their memories and exposure to the world on science and technology.

“The institution is willing to further work on mutual beneficial programmes and initiatives towards building a better place for Lagosians,”she said.

Mahesh Narasimhan, Consulate General of India, Lagos, said this was their third mission to the moon and Chandrayaan three was a great success.

” Chandrayaan three landed on the South Pole of the moon and no country in the world has landed there, which is a big achievement for us.

“We chose LASU to view the streaming because LASU is one of the great universities in Nigeria, and particularly, Lagos State,” he said.

Ramesh Biswal, Coordinator, Sanyukta Bharitiya Association, Lagos chapter, said this was a big achievement, not only for Indians, but for other countries in the world.

He said that Chandrayaan three would explore the moon and enable people to see many things on the moon.