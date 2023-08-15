LASTMA meets Army over clash, seeks to strengthen partnership

…Army promises support for activities of LASTMA

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and Officials of the Nigerian Army, have met the Nigerian Army over the incident that occurred between officials of the two security agencies recently.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, in a statement, noted that the agencies have agreed to take the cordiality and warm friendliness which has existed between them overtime.

Recall that two video clips had gone viral on Monday showing some soldiers allegedly attack a LASTMA official after the traffic officer allegedly dragged a military personnel out of the front seat of a commercial bus.

The soldiers, on a revenge mission, allegedly beat the LASTMA official before leaving the scene.

The Nigerian Army, had earlier described clashes between soldiers and officials of the LASTMA as “disturbing.”

Spokesman for the Army, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, stated this in a statement, according to a report by Channels Television.

During its meeting with the Army, LASTMA maintained that such occurrence would not repeat itself as existing channel of communication would be maintained and additional new hotlines be explored by the two agencies to always resolve issues.

Earlier in his address, the Commander of the 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Adegoke Moses Adetuyi said that bad elements prosper when there is division among security agencies, so there is the need for more cordial collaboration and maximum cooperation between all government agencies including LASTMA.

While commending Lastma Officials for the wonderful work they are doing morning and night, Bridgadier Adetuyi promised that the Nigerian Army particularly the 9 Brigade Command, would continue to render support where necessary to activities of Lastma on our roads and ensure safety of traffic managers in the discharge of their statutory duties.

Other Army Officials in attendance during the visit include Major A.A Nasir (OC MP), Major A. Sanusi, Major A.A Onwemene, Major A.K Ballo and LT T.H Owoyemi.

Also, Lastma Officials include Director of Operation of Lastma Mr. Peter Gbejemede, Provost Marshal Mr. Apena Biliaminu, Head, Headquarters Operations (Rover) Mr. Adeoye James, Head of Lastma Training Mr. Macaulay Modupe-Ore, Head of Police Unit of Lastma CSP Ajibola Abayomi and Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.