Laporte to join Ronaldo, Mane’s Al-Nassr after Man City accept transfer bid

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester City have accepted an undisclosed offer from Ronaldo’s A-Nassr for Spain defender Aymeric Laporte.

The 29-year-old could join five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, and Alex Telles at Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr signed Ronaldo in December and the club became one of four Saudi Pro League clubs to be taken over by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) in June, the others being Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli.

Manchester City signed Laporte from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018 for a then-club-record fee of £57m and his ability to play Guardiola’s style of playing the ball out from defense helped the citizens win the Premier League title five times in the last six seasons.

He has made a total of 180 appearances for the club.

Laporte made 43 starts for Manchester City during the 2021/22 season but coach Pep Guardiola preferred to start Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake more often during the 2022/23 treble-winning season and has also spent £77m this summer to sign 21-year-old Croatian left-sided defender, Josko Gvardiol.

The Spain forward made 51 appearances in 2018-19 and 44 in 2021-22 before the arrivals of Ake and Akanji lessened both his influence and playing time.

He was an unused substitute for the Community Shield match and came off the bench late on during City’s Premier League opener at Burnley.

Laporte switched his international allegiance from France to Spain in 2021, scoring 12 goals, and has 22 caps for Spain, helping them win the Uefa Nations League final in June.