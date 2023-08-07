Land grab: Gov Sule moves to end crisis in Nasarawa, sets up investigative panel

***as affected traditional rulers shun the committee’s sitting

By David Odama,LAFIA

WORRIED by the crisis of land grab that has continued to result in loss of lives and property in Nasarawa state, the state governor, Abdullahi Sule has set up an investigative panel to look into the disputed areas between the Tiv Communities and other communities in the southern part of the state.

It would be recalled that there has been a persistent outcry by the Tiv Communities over the seizure of their ancestral lands in the southern senatorial district of Nasarawa state over the years.

Governor Sule had said the constitution of the panel is to look into the crisis of land grab in the zone with the view to reducing issues of communal disputes, loss of lives and property and possibly put an end to the reoccurring land seizure which has continued to pose as a threat to peaceful co-existence among the communities involved.

The two-man committee was saddled with the responsibility of interfacing with the Tiv Communities (complainants) and the respondents commenced sitting in Lafia, Monday without the respondents and the traditional rulers from the affected areas thereby forcing the committee to suspend its TS sitting.

The Committee Chairman, William Akika appealed to the Tiv Communities who turned up for the sitting to be patient as the committee would be thorough in it’s investigation assuring that justice will be done to find a lasting solution to the land grab in the southern part of the state.

“We will be thorough in our assignment given to us by His Excellency, Abdullahi Sule in a manner that the two parties involved will come to terms with the resolution reached at the end of the exercise.

Earlier at the resumed hearing in Lafia Monday, the President, of Tiv Youth Movement (TYM) who doubled as the counsel to the complainants (TIV Communities ), Barnabas Zayol told Journalists that several appeals were made which led to the constitution of the panel.

Zayol who expressed the hope that the panel would give hope to the communities in line with the desire of the state governor Eng Abdullahi Sule to end the crisis to enable the Tiv people to live peacefully in their ancestral lands.

“Tiv people of Nasarawa state are laudable of the policies and programmes of HIS Excellency, Engr Abdullahi A Sule’s led administration especially in the areas of security, development and unity of the state so we can not be different from the drive in our actions and inaction to drive the process”. Zayol declared.

He then appealed to all the parties involved to respect the committee constituted by the governor whenever they were called upon in the interest of peace, progress and the development in which the governor is noted for in the state.