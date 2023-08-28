Lamine Yamal: Meet Barcelona’s new teenage sensation

By Enitan Abdultawab

As the clock ticks towards the formation of a new Barcelona under the leadership of Joan Laporta and former player Anderson Deco, Xavi Hernandez can turn towards the discovery of a new gem, Lamine Yamal.

At Barcelona, the famous La Masia is known for its unprecedented commitment to growing great talents that live up to the tapestry of the legendary Juan Cruyff’s football. As such, they have successfully built a formidable team in the past, and that has birthed trophy-laden success in the past decades.

Recently, Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde, and Pablo Gavi(ra) have been infused into the first XI from La Masia.

Immediately after Barcelona’s relationship with Messi was severed, the teenager Ansu Fati donned the No. 10 jersey but soon failed to live up to the hype. The Spanish international was ‘possessed’ by a myriad of injuries, and Xavi Hernandez was quick to turn to another winger. Much more unexpectedly, it was 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

Who is Lamine Yamal?

Lamine Yamal rose through the ranks of the Barcelona youth team and earned a call-up to the first team in September 2022 when he came in for Gavi during the 83rd minute of a 4-0 win versus Real Betis. Yamal was part of the squad that won the Spanish La Liga but missed out on the celebration the following week due to international duty with the Spanish under-17 team.

Yamal earned two starting spots versus Cadiz and Villareal after forward Raphinha was dismissed in a fierce draw against Getafe in the opening match of the new campaign. As expected, Yamal put on a great show in both matches. At the Ceramica, Yamal assisted fellow La Masia graduate Gavi and had two of his shots ricocheted against the woodwork. When he was subbed off, Villareal fans accorded him a standing ovation.

What’s more?

At the moment, Yamal’s situation is a matter of time and urgency. While the team cannot solely rely on him, they can be sure enough that he can create the magic needed at the flanks.

Xavi Hernandez still seems furious about Dembele’s exit and Fati’s rustiness, but he has confirmed that he has told the youngster not to be “afraid”. Although Raphinha’s first season was not “too” bad, a larger part of Barcelona’s fanbase isn’t contented with the Brazilian’s style.

The former Leeds man always struggles to beat his man in a 1v1 situation and loves hugging the touchline even though he doesn’t have a natural full-back to help when he makes his own runs into the box.

“Expectations are very high, and more because of what you can see. In the end, he starts as a starter not because of the coach’s whim but because we see him capable of making a difference,” Xavi said after the match.

Barcelona fans will have their fingers crossed to see if Yamal will continue as the first option now that Raphinha can be cleared to play against Osasuna.

Expectations are really high, but Yamal is only 16. He is showing great decision-making skills, but he isn’t perfect.

Once again, Barcelona has found a new gem, but only time will tell.