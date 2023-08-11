Lagos warns skit, film makers over unauthorized use of LASTMA uniform

…vows to arrest, prosecute offenders

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The management of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, has warned skit and film makers to desist from the use of it’s uniform and kits without approval, saying, henceforth, offenders would be arrested and prosecuted.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, who handed down the warning, frowned at the demeaning manner in which movie and skit makers portray LASTMA institution in their movies and skits, using the uniform without recourse to the Section 79 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 which criminalize such unauthorized use.

Oreagba, stated this on Friday, after seeing a fully kitted actress with LASTMA uniform in one of the yoruba films, titled ‘Gbogbo Lowo,” and other skits movies on different social media.

According to Oreagba “Film or skit makers who portray as LASTMA Officer without applying for, and being duly issued a permit letter for such portrayals, should desist with immediate effect or face the full wrath of the Law.”

He believes that such sanity in movies production, regulation of possession and usage of LASTMA uniform would surely curb proliferation of LASTMA kits, uniforms and accoutrements in the society.

Oreagba stated, “We implore National Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTA) and other affliated bodies to warn their members as anyone caught using LASTMA uniform without an approved permit would be prosecuted”