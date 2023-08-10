Lagos recovers body from lagoon

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service in collaboration with Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, have recovered the body of one adult male who reportedly jumped into the lagoon on Tuesday, afternoon, August 8, 2023 from Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the recovery on Thursday.

According to Adeseye, “The search and rescue operations began in earnest immediately the alert of the incident was received at 14:53 hours which culminated into the recovery of the body today (Thursday) by 09:15 hours at the LASEMA end of the lagoon bank.

“The collaborative efforts include that of the Lagos State Waterways Authority, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Health, Environmental Monitoring Unit and the locals to foreclose the joint operations.”

Also confirming the recovery, Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, recalled that the agency responded to distress call on the fateful day of an adult male who had jumped into the lagoon.

“Efforts to stop him proved abortive as he escaped from being restrained and jumped into the lagoon.

“LASWA officials were immediately alerted of the incident.

“Rescue attempt were abortive and the body of the yet to be identified adult male recovered and bagged by the agency’s LRT,”Oke-Osanyitolu stated.