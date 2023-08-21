Lagos pensioners seek audience with Gov Sanwo-Olu

… say retirees living like destitute

Members of the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, under the new Contribution Pension Scheme NUP/CPS, have petitioned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, seeking to meet with him over the plight of pensioners in the state.

In the petition by Omisande Michael and Olagbaye Johnson, Chairman and General Secretary, respectively, among others, said “We still have so many outstanding Pensions from 2020 till date. The Lagos State NUP/CPS Sector writes to bring to your attention the alarming and deplorable condition that Lagos State Contributory Pensioners are currently experiencing. As concerned citizen and advocate for social justice, there is an urgent need for your government to address these issues promptly.

“Contributory Pensioners who have served Lagos State with unwavering dedication and are now living in distressing circumstances, many of us are struggling to make ends meet due to the insufficient monthly pension payment that have failed to keep up with the cost of living.

“The major cause of this is as a result of non-remittance of our accrued benefit into our Retirement Pension’s Account in 2007 which would have increased our capital in our Retirement Saving Account,RSA. And the removal of gratuity in the new Pension Scheme because Government wanted to reduce cost of governance.

“It’s unbelievable that under the Contributory Pension Scheme Reform Act, 2007, by Lagos State government, a Director on grade level 17 earns an average of N70,000 monthly Pension. Deputy Director N52,000, while grade level 14 monthly Pension is N42,000. Grade level 07 to 09 received N12,000. It may interest you sir, that grade level 1 to 4 are paid off. No monthly pension as if they are aliens in their father’s land.

“We receive an average of ten notifications of death of our members on monthly basis. Several letters have been written to your esteemed office on the above subject matter without any positive response.

“We will be glad if you could grant us an audience to discuss these unwavering issues with you as we could no longer absorb the hardship again. Yet fuel subsidy again. The heroes of our fathers land in now in vain in Lagos state. Do something now Mr Governor.”

The pensioners demand “immediate payment of the outstanding bonds of our members from 2020 till date, an urgent and comprehensive review of the Pension payment system with a view to implementing the Pension scheme of service documents fully. That is, payments of short fall as a result of non-remittance of our accrued benefit to our RSA account as at 2007.

They also demanded the reinstatement of gratuity to all categories of workers in CPS and insisted that the “Contributory Pensioners of Lagos State could no longer bear the adverse effects of the current hard times, we are dying gradually, we therefore solicit for your consideration and compassion to urgently do something, without further delay to alleviate the unbearable suffering we are passing through.”