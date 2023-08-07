Lagos, Ogun, Bauchi Assembly speakers task female lawmakers on use of media

Chairman, Conference of Speakers and Speaker, Bauchi House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman; Speaker, Ogun House of Assembly, Taiwo Oluomo, and their Lagos counterpart, Mudashiru Obasa, have decried poor patronage of the media amongst female legislators in the country, advising that they should cultivate the culture of employing professional media aides.

They spoke at a one-day sensitisation workshop, organised by the UN Women and the government of Canada, in partnership with the Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, for elected female Federal and state legislators in the country, in Lagos State.

Speaking on the ‘Role of Parliamentarians in Ensuring Gender and Social Inclusion’, keynote Speaker at the event, a member of the House of Representatives, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, urged lawmakers to sponsor laws that protect women’s rights and promote their participation in all aspects of society; championing legislations that address gender-based violence and equal opportunities in education, as well as safeguarding reproductive rights.