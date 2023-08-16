Lagos man remanded for breaking into cemetery, stealing iron rods from grave

File: Cemetery

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a 28-year-old man, for allegedly breaking into a cemetery and stealing iron rods used to cover a corpse in a grave, valued at N1.1 million.

The defendant, Mubarak Kajola, whose residential address was not disclosed, was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on illegal trespass, stealing and possession of firearms.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Funmi Akinleye, told the court that the defendant ”illegally, improperly and indecently” broke into the Ayobo Cemetery and interfered with dead bodies.

She said that the defendant on Aug. 11 broke the slabs used in covering dead bodies, and stole the iron rods which belonged to Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Area valued at N1.1 million.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant was armed with a plastic mock rifle.

Akinleye said that the offences contravened sections 165(b), 280(1), 287, 312 and 312 (a)(b).

The Magistrate, Mrs Oyenike Fajana, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the the Kirikiri Correctional Center.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for facts and sentencing.