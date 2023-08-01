Lagos Helicopter Crash: Emergency responders rescue 2 persons

Emergency responders on Tuesday rescued two persons from the helicopter which crashed into a building at Oba Akran Road, Ikeja.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the incident to newsmen in Lagos.

Farinloye said that the occupants of the helicopter included two crew members and two white men.

Meanwhile, the responders said they would provide further information on the incident.