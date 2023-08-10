Lagos govt, LGAs partner to fight flooding

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has met with representatives of Local Government Areas in the state on the need for partnership to achieve a flood free Lagos.

Speaking at the sensitization forum on steps to take during flooding in Lagos, LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the exercise was in continuation of its flood mitigation and adaption awareness campaign.

LASEMA had conducted an analysis of flooding in all the council areas, with the aim of sensitising the local authority and exposing them to ways to check the menace.

Oke-Osanyintolu noted that flooding in the local council development areas, which often wreak havoc on lives and the environment was man-made.

He listed major causes of flooding outlined in LASEMA’s analysis to include high river levels, concentration of overland flow due to heavy rainfall, limited capacity of drainage systems as well as blockage of waterways and drainage channels developed to facilitate surface run-offs.

While urging LGAs to establish a chain of command, Oke-Osanyitolu warned against non chalant attitude to refuse disposal, harping on the fact that ensuring a flood free Lagos was everybody’s responsibility.

He said: “80 per cent of the disaster we are experiencing, especially flooding, is man-made, so we have decided that we are going to change the attitude and orientation of people towards mitigation.

“We are ready to work with local governments, partner with them to curb the menace of flooding and ensure that there will be no mortality or morbidity, no matter the intensity of the rain forecast by NIMET.”

He pointed out that the state government’s huge investment in emergency management would not yield the desired result without effective commitment and support from the local councils as well as residents.

Responding on behalf of others, the Vice Chairman of Ijede LCDA, Mr. Femi Kabir, identified poor drainage system for the flooding and promised that LASEMA’s advice on the necessary intervention would be duly implemented.

He said: “We are going back home to strengthen the advocacy on flood prevention, we will meet with Community Development Council, CDC, and Community Development Association, CDAs, to curb indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

“Before now, we have been designing and clearing the gutters, we will go back to our communities and tell our people what LASEMA has shown us and the part each and everyone of us should be playing in preventing disasters caused by flooding.”