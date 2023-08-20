Lagos govt knocks Seyi’s comment on training sons to have ‘s3x with girls’

Lagos State government has reacted to a statement made by Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo over training his sons to have sex with ladies.

The Lagos State government through the office of the Domestic and Sexual Agency (DSVA) condemned the statement as one that “perpetuate harmful attitudes and contribute to a culture of violence and abuse”.

It wrote via its Twitter account, “We strongly condemn the comments made by Seyi Awolowo in the disturbing video that has surfaced. Such remarks perpetuate harmful attitudes and contribute to a culture of violence and abuse.

“The bystanders’ passive response in the video is also deeply concerning because it only enables such behavior to persist. It is important for us all to actively speak up in circumstances such as this.

“We remain committed to addressing issues of domestic and sexual violence. Call our 24/7 Toll Free Line at – 08000 333 333 to make a report and access support.

“Together, we can work towards creating a society that truly values consent and is free from violence.”

Seyi, after the Saturday night party, had told his other housemates, WhiteMoney and Soma that he will give birth to boys who will have sex with people’s daughters.

Seyi claimed to have opened a miscellaneous account for his son to enable him have sex with people’s daughters.

“I’m giving birth to boys so they will run trains on people’s daughters.

“I have opened miscellaneous account for my son to use and have sex with people’s daughters.

“I’ll give him my car key and key to the guest house to knack “his” daughters,” he said.