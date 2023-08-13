Lagos extends temporary closure of Lagos-Ibadan, CMD road by 8 days

…releases travel advisory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced an extension of the construction at the CBD entrance from August 12, 2023 to August 20, 2023, an additional eight days.

This, it was gathered was in line with the existing temporary closure of the entrance into CMD Road, and the Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for the ongoing project by the Federal Government.

Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulahfiz Toriola, stated this on Sunday.

According to the notification, the extension of the temporary closure was necessary to allow; the casting of the retaining wall, facilitate the run-off discharge point, remove the old ring culvert, install precast culvert, and resurface the section worked upon with asphalt.

“The traffic management plan already in use will continue with the alternative routes,” Toriola stated.

Travel advisory

Toriola stated, “Motorists on Ojota Interchange will connect CMD Road through the access road after the FMW weighbridge to continue their journeys.

“Motorists on Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo will connect CMD road by Otedola Estate

“For motorists that are Isheri-Olowora bound, intending to exit the expressway via the access before the Pedestrian Bridge at Berger bus stop, will make use of the next exit by New Garage to connect Isheri-Olowora.”

He therefore, urged motorists to cooperate with the traffic management personnel deployed to guide them through their desired destinations.