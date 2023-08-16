Lagos diverts traffic for junction upgrade at Ikorodu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion at the Lane Inbound Ikorodu General Hospital for; the completion of the Asphalt binder course and wearing course of the new slip road from Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, who announced the diversion of traffic on Wednesday, said the plan is in continuation of the Junction Improvement works at Ikorodu Roundabout to free gridlock points and shorten travel time within the metropolis.

Alternative route that would be available for motorists during the construction period, Toriola stated are:

Traffic inbound Ikorodu General Hospital shall be diverted into the slip road, to access Hospital road from Polaris Bank, onward General Hospital.

Travel advisory

Motorists were implored to be patient as the lane closure is temporary and part of the traffic management plans to enhance mobility and ensure safety.