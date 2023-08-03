Lagos aircraft crash: Desist from speculation, wait for outcome of our investigation – NSIB

*Says, preliminary report will be out within 30 days

By Prince Okafor

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, has asked stakeholders and professionals to desist from speculative comments and wait for outcome of its investigation on the ill-fated Jabiru J430 aircraft.

This is coming against the backdrop of comments and reactions by industry stakeholders on the incident involving two pilots, at Oba Akran area of Lagos, last Tuesday.

Vanguard had reported that a Jabiru J430 light single engine aircraft with the registration number 5N CCQ had crashed on its way to Ibadan for a test flight.

A development which saw motorist, commuters, residents scampering for their lives.

However, while speaking to newsmen in Lagos, NSIB’s spokesperson, Mr. Tunji Oketunbi, insisted that it was unprofessional to make categorical statements and comments on the cause of a serious incident or an accident when the investigators were yet to make their findings public.

He stated that as professionals, they ought to know the rules guiding accident reports and standards and recommended practices stipulated by the International Civil Aviation Organisations (ICAO).

“ICAO Annex 13 outlines the processes leading to the conduct of an accident investigation. It stated that preliminary report should be released within 30 days of the occurrence and final report within 12 months of the occurrence following the completion of investigation.

“NSIB, as usual, would carry out a thorough investigation on the accident and release to the public workable recommendations to prevent recurrence.

“Such speculations may ridicule the image of the country in the comity of nations. Commentators should wait for the outcome of our investigation before going to the public with their personal opinions.

“People should stop all these insinuations about the immediate or remote cause of the accident. Whosoever that owns the aircraft involved in the crash doesn’t matter. This is an aviation industry, and we must not be seen to be commenting from the position of ignorance. Aviation is highly regulated, and we adhere to the standards and recommended practices of ICAO, which is the minimum.

“Everyone should wait for NSIB to commence its investigation, come out with its preliminary and final reports, which we believe will prevent a recurrence. People should allow us to do our job. We cannot be influenced by emotions or speculations that are currently in the public space. As usual, we will be professional with our investigation and reports.”