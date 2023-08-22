Lack of funds threatens Edo IDPs home

*Over 200 undergraduates risk dropping out of universities

By Ozioruva Aliu

UHOGUA—THE Home of the Needy, a non-governmental organisation, NGO, at Uhogua, Ovia North- East Local Government Area, Edo State, which offers humanitarian services to internally displaced persons, IDPs, critically needs help from the Federal Government and charity donors.

In 2015, IDPs, including children, affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in parts of northern Nigeria took refuge in the home.

With support from various groups, governments and NGOs, over 200 inmates are currently studying in universities across the country. Few have graduated and come back to work in the facility.

Coordinator weeps

However, the Coordinator of the Home, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, who wore a sad look when NDV visited the facility, lamented: “Over 200 undergraduate IDP students risk dropping out as we are finding it very difficult to cope with their needs.

“As we speak, we have over 200 undergraduate students studying various courses in various Nigerian universities. We have produced many graduates from this place in different disciplines. We have produced engineers in various fields, lawyers and accountants, among others.

“Presently, we have 60 persons, who have just gained admission to Western universities in various disciplines, waiting for clearance. Those in second, third, and fourth years currently face difficulties in finance, clothing, feeding, tuition fees, and books.

“Currently, they have their education threatened because of the present economic situation in Nigeria.

Relief materials

“We seriously need relief materials like food, school fees, scholarships for our students, clothing, financial aids to purchase books for these children, things that will make life a little better for them.

“You may want to know why these children are interested in getting educated, some of them cry of intimidation and oppression in their various communities. They want to be lawyers, doctors, nurses, engineers and teachers so they can go back to their various states, and help their people. That is why you see the quest to get educated is high here.

SOS to FG, Tinubu, big-hearted Nigerians

“I appeal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Federal Government to come to our aid. We need them to visit us in Edo IDP and see what we are doing here.

“We also appeal passionately to other spirited individuals and Nigerians to come to our aid. It will be a bad story to see a fourth-year undergraduate medical student or a third-year undergraduate law student drop out of school because of hardship.

“These children are the leaders of tomorrow, so they need help, they need restoration,and grant. Our interest is to make them useful to themselves, their families and society. We have over five thousand displaced persons here.”