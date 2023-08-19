Lack of demonstration farm worries Dean as MOUAU inducts 37 vet doctors

Overall Best Student receiving an award

By Steve Oko

The Dean, College of Veterinary Medicine, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, MOUAU, Professor J. E Onu, has expressed worry over the lack of demonstration farm for veterinary students in the institution to gain the requisite knowledge and experience they need.

Professor Onu who spoke during the 9th Oath Taking/ Induction ceremony of the 2020/2021 Veterinary graduands of the university, noted that any College of Veterinary Medicine without a demonstration farm “is incomplete.”

The Dean, therefore, pleaded with the Management of the institution to rise to the challenge.

” Our Vice Chancellor sir, we know that things are hard but any College of Veterinary Medicine without a demonstration farm is not complete. We plead that one be established for us so that we can start raising food animals for the abattoir”, he pleaded.

” This will also improve the quality of our teaching, research and learning by exposing our students to animal diseases which they are bound to see in the field. This will then build their confidence “, the Dean added.

The Dean also pleaded with the University Management to intensify efforts towards getting full accreditation for the College of Veterinary Medicine which is currently on Interim accreditation.

He, however, thanked the university Management for providing the enabling environment for the academic staff of the College to excell in their academic pursuit.

The Dean commended the graduands for their brilliant academic performances, and urged them to remain great ambassadors of the College.

In his address, the VC, Professor Iwe, re-stated the commitment of the University Management under his watch to training of Veterinary Surgeons.

The VC said the Management had always provided support for quality research by staff of the College of Veterinary Medicine.

He noted that researchers in the College received one of the two TETFund 2020 National Research Fund attracted to the university.

Similarly, the College, according to him, had the highest number of awardees for TETFund 2021 Institution Based Research (IBR).

The VC promised that the Management of the institution would continue to address challenges of the College within the limits of the available resources.

He congratulated the graduands on their successful academic journey at the institution, and urged them to remain worthy ambassadors of the university as they go into larger society.

The Overall Best Graduating student, Dr Chinedu Okpaga, appreciated lecturers in the College for their quality contributions in drilling them, pledging to remain a worthy ambassador of the institution.

He also thanked his parents who he noted were his pillars of support and source of inspiration.

Dr Akpaga noted however, that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, their academic programme lingered for eight years instead of six years.