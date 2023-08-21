Labourers allegedly steal 518 blocks

Stock image for illustration.

The Police, on Monday, arraigned two labourers, Denial Tongpan and Bartholomew Benjamin, who allegedly stole 518 pieces of building blocks.

Tongpan, 33, and Bartholomew, 18, are both residents of Lugbe, Abuja.

The police charged them with conspiracy and stealing before a Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court.

They however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Mr Stanley Nwaforaku, told the court that Mr Samuel Yunisa of Iddo Sariki, Abuja, reported the case at the Trade More Police Station, on Aug. 18.

Nwaforaku said that, on August 17, the defendants conspired and stole the complainant’s 518 piece of nine-inch building blocks worth N192,000.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, the defendants made confession statements.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Mr Aliyu Kagarko, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N30,000 with a surety in like sum.

The judge ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and produce a means of identification.

He adjourned the case until August 28, for hearing. (NAN)