Labourer steals handbag from accident scene

A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday remanded a labourer, Abubakar Saminu, who allegedly stole a handbag from an accident scene.

The police charged Saminu, a resident of Tipper Garage, Byazhin, Abuja, with conspiracy and theft.

Saminu, however, pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Mr Saminu Suleiman, ordered that the defendant should be kept at the Suleja custodial facility until August 29, when the case would be heard.

The prosecutor, Mr Olanipekun Babajide, had told the court that Mrs Juliana Samuel of Kubwa, Abuja, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on July 1.

Babajide said that the defendant and three others at large conspired and stole Samuel’s handbag at an accident scene on Dantata Bridge on Arab Road, Kubwa.

He told the court that the handbag contained Samuel’s phones worth N68,000 and other valuables.

He told the court that the defendant was, however, pursued and arrested while attempting to escape.

The prosecutor said that the others escaped with the handbag and its content.

He said that during police investigation and interrogation, the defendant confessed to the crimes.

He, however, said that efforts to recover the stolen items failed.

Babajide said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 97 and 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)