Labour protests in Makurdi, say Nigerians now have high BP

…urges FG to act fast, urgently fix refineries

….Alia pleads for patience, understanding

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Benue state, Wednesday disclosed that majority of Nigerians have developed high blood pressure as a result of the untold hardship and suffering that followed the removal of petrol subsidy by the present administration.

The Chairman of the Action and Implementation Committee of the organised Labour rally in Benue state, Comrade Aloysius Umaja stated this while addressing protesting workers and Governor Hyacinth Alia at the Benue Government House gate in Makurdi.

He said the removal of subsidy without any measure in place to cushion the effect on the masses had plunged Nigerians into unimaginable poverty with most Nigerians unable to feed themselves.

While noting that it was unfair to subject Nigerians to the suffering they were going through, Comrade Umaja said, “We had a lot of juicy promises from Mr. President that after the removal of the subsidy, all is going to be well for us.

“When the subsidy was removed, we were all happy and jubilating but before we knew it, we began to see that there was no way we could even transport ourselves to our workplaces again. Even the government can also witness that people can no longer feed because prices have gone higher and as we stand now, majority of the people have developed High Blood Pressure.

“We can no longer breathe again so it is on that condition that the national leadership has directed that we have a peaceful protest to the government House for them to address us and send our messages to Nigerians because the problem we have here is not peculiar to Benue state but a national problem.”

The State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Terungwa Igbe appealed to the Federal Government to channel part of the money that it intended to distribute to rehabilitate its refineries in the country and stop the importation of petroleum products in order to drive down the pump price of fuel.

He noted that Nigerians were finding it extremely difficult to move from one point to another as the pump price of petrol had made it almost impossible for the free movement of goods and services from one point to the other in the country.

Addressing the protesters, the Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Paul Biam acknowledged the sufferings of Nigerians following the subsidy removal.

He said both the Federal and state governments were looking beyond palliatives to address the economic challenges facing Nigerians.

The Chief of Staff assured that Governor Alia “will join his other colleagues in Nigeria at the meeting with the President to look into this matter deeper than the palliatives that we intended to give.

“You have shown very significant maturity. You have interacted with the government at high levels and you are still holding sessions and meetings to find a way forward. Please give government, especially the government of Benue state, an additional time to sit with other governors to develop a platform that will, at least, mitigate the impact of this removal.”