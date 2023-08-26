Kwara Gov hands 1,000 life jackets to Patigi, restates commitment to safe water travel

• Abdulrazaq meets traditional rulers on security, people’s well-being

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Thursday handed at least 1,000 life jackets to the people of Patigi to prevent drowning and death in the event of a boat mishap during water travel.

AbdulRazaq handed the life jackets to the Etsu Patigi Alhaji Umar Bologi II, shortly after a meeting the Governor had with some first class monarchs who had come to brief him on some issues of security and general well-being of the people.

The Governor said a similar gesture will be extended to Edu local government and other riverine areas to promote safe water travel in the state.

“This is only a phase of donation of lifejacket to people of Patigi Local Government. We will also move to Edu Local Government to make sure we have adequate life-saving equipment for our people along the banks of River Niger and within the riverine communities in the state. It is a continuous process and health and safety issue concern being addressed,” he said.

The brief ceremony was attended by the state Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Jide Asonibare; Vice Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs and Etsu Patigi Alhaji Umar Bologi II;

Olofa of Offa Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye; Olupo of Ajase-Ipo Oba Ismaila Yahaya Alebiosu; Emir of Kaiama Alhaji Muazu Shehu Omar; and Olomu of Omu Aran Oba AbdulRaheem Oladele Adeoti.

Etsu Bologi II thanked AbdulRazaq for taking “wonderful steps” to protect his subjects, adding that this will go a long way to avert recurrence of boat mishap in the area.

“On behalf of myself and entire people of Patigi Emirate Council, we want to sincerely thank His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for this wonderful donation of lifejacket to our people at riverine areas who are mostly farmers and fishermen,” he said.

“Thank you very much, Your Excellency, and we pray Almighty Allah to guide and protect you and continue to uplift your government and see you succeed.”

The Government had recently sent a team to the Lagos Office of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) as part of its ongoing efforts to boost water travel and safety.