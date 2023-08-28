Kwara CP declares man who threatened traditionalists in Kwara wanted terrorist

By Demola Akinyemi

Kwara state Police Commissioner, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi has declared one Salam Ayodeji, who allegedly threatened traditionalists in Ilorin, as a terrorist that is wanted by the state Police command.

She gave the family three days to produce the controversial Muslim Cleric adding that the Command has also begun a manhunt to arrest him.

It is recalled that the suspect had visited the traditionalists, one Tajudeen and his wife, in their shop located at Alaran compound, Ilorin, where the couple sell TV sets.

The angry Police Commissioner speaking during a meeting with families of the suspect, Alaran family and that of the traditionalists on Monday, directed family of Ayodeji to produce the suspect for alleged offence of terrorism and defamation against the Police.

The police boss, who reprimanded family of Ayodeji for not enlightening their son against what she described as his criminal behaviour, said his attitude was capable of causing breakdown of law and order in the state.

“Is it because Tajudeen’s wife is from Osun state. Does that mean she’s a traditionalist? Or is there no Muslims in Osun state” the enraged CP queries.

The commissioner also berated Alaran family for driving the couple out of the area and for refunding the rent of the shop to the couple against their wish.

She asked the family of Ayodeji to look for their son and produce him to the command from wherever he might have escaped to latest Wednesday this week, just as she said that the command had begun manhunt for him.

In their reaction, the family members of Ayodeji said that they had been looking for the suspect since Friday last week, when he had not come home while his phone line had not been reachable.

Tajudeen, who said that he had resigned to faith and put the whole matter in God’s hands, added that the family of Ayodeji had pleaded with him for forgiveness.

Spokesman of Kwara State Police Command Ajayi Okasanmi had earlier told journalists in Ilorin that contrary to the claims of the Muslim Cleric that he had the backing of Commissioner of Police to threaten the suspected traditionalists, that the Police Boss never gave such approval.

The Muslim cleric, in a circulated three and half minutes video, had visited a shop said to be owned by a female traditionalist, where fairly used TV sets are sold at Alaran community in Ilorin.

The man, accompanied by some others, were seen in the video boasting that the state commissioner of Police, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, was aware of his visit to the shop.

The Muslim cleric accused the traditionalists of holding traditional religion (isese) meeting inside the shop using the selling of fairly used TV sets as coverup.

He also told the Alaran community, which rented out the shop to the female shop occupant and her people, as shown in the video, to issue quit notice ro the tenant and refund their rent.

The man, Ismail Ayodeji, in the video also gave a week deadline for the people to vacate the shop and threatened that his return with others in his group would be catastrophic.

The Muslim cleric in white jalabia dress, holding a stick, said that the state commissioner of Police, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi, was aware of the visit to the shop.

“We know all your strength. We want you out of here. Move to outskirts of the town to do your thing. When we meet you here next week, we’ll know who owns the land between the two of us. We’ve been told that you were chased out of Oko Olowo area of the state capital for practising traditional religion worshipping before you relocated to this place. Don’t let us meet you here next week when we come back. If not, try me and see.

“We admonish you, the Alaran family to chase them away. We know what we came with. But we only exercised restraint because of you; the Alaran community. So, chase them away before our return. We won’t want the blame to come upon us that you weren’t told. We’ve honoured you enough, the Alaran family. If this shop is opened at all by the time we come back, something else may happen”, he said.

The traditionalists in the shop, who included about five males and a female in the video, only sat down and were refused to speak while the man went on to rain his threat.

Some members of the Alaran community, whose voices could also be heard in the three-minute video explained that the people told them that they would only sell fairly used TV sets and not use the place to hold isese meeting.

The members of Alaran community also discouraged some of their people who threatened to damage the TV sets during the interaction between the Muslim cleric and the traditionalists.