Kwara benefits from Sightsavers eye equipment donation

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

…as over 24m Nigerians experience vision loss

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The health of Nigerians had been plagued by different deadly ailments resulting in deaths, which the people of Kwara State were made beneficiaries of eye equipment donation worth millions of Naira by Sightsavers Nigeria, Tuesday.

This was made known by the Country Director, Sightsavers Nigeria, Dr Sunday Isiyaku, while handing over the equipment to the Government of Kwara State.

Isiyaku in his remark said the eye equipment will enhance the capacity and effectiveness of eye care services and help improve early diagnosis of eye health issues for local communities in Kwara State.

The donation is on the heels of Sightsavers’ partnership with the Kwara State Government to bolster eye care services in the region through the provision of state-of-the-art tools that will support medical professionals to provide quality eye care services.

The equipment includes diagnostic tools, surgical instruments, and specialised technology to help with the early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of eye health issues.

He said: “We know that good eye health equals opportunity, allowing children to learn and adults to earn, and plays an important part in creating a ripple effect across education, wellbeing, economics, and health outcomes, which ultimately helps reduce poverty and allows individuals, communities, and the nation, to thrive.

“Sightsavers’ vision is of a world where no one is blind from avoidable causes, and we are committed to supporting individuals with visual impairments to access the support they need. This equipment will help strengthen eye care services and make a lasting impact on the lives of people in the state.”

The Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Health, Dr Abubakar Ayinla, expressed appreciation to Sightsavers for the donation of the equipment and assured the people that the State will deepen health care services and ensure they receive the best.

“We are deeply grateful to Sightsavers for sustaining this age-long partnership and supporting the change narrative of the administration of His Excellency, the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (CON) with this invaluable equipment, to enhance care of our eye patients and training of our personnel.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to prioritising the well-being of our citizens and ensuring that quality eye care services are readily available to everyone.

“The partnership between Sightsavers and Kwara State government is a significant step forward towards reducing the burden of vision impairment in the region.

“Combining resources, expertise, and a shared vision, will create sustainable, long-term change and promote eye health for all.

“A donation of new health equipment in Kwara State will enhance the capacity and effectiveness of eye care services and help improve early diagnosis of eye health issues for local communities”, Ayinla added.

However, according to Sightsavers International, in 2020, Nigeria had an estimated 24 million people with vision loss.

It also warned that, “Without concerted effort, these numbers could increase.”