Kwara Assembly unveils 18 commissioner nominees

By Demola Akinyemi

Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Engineer Yakubu Danladi Salihu has unveiled names of eighteen commissioner nominees sent for confirmation by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

While reading the message to his colleagues during plenary on Monday, the Speaker said that Governor AbdulRazaq complied with section 14 subsection 4 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 192 subsection 125 of the constitution.

The commissioner nominees, according to the Speaker, are Abdulganiyu Abdulazeez; Asa Local Government, Aliyu Kora Sabi; Baruten Sheu Ndanusa; Edu, Afolasade Kemi; Ekiti and Dr. Segun Ogunsola; Ifelodun.

Others include Abdulqowiy Olododo; Ilorin East, Saadat Modibbo-Kawu; Ilorin South, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman; Ilorin West, Hauwa Nuru; Ilorin West, Damilola Yusuf; Isin, Oloruntosin Thomas; Isin and Bola Olukoju; Irepodun.

Also in the list are Abubakar Abdullahi; Kaiama, John Bello; Moro, Dr Amina Al-Imam; Offa, Dr Mary Ayinde; Oke-Ero, Olaitan Buremo; Oyun and Usman Yinusa; Patigi Local Government, respectively.

The Speaker directed all the nominees to submit thirty-five copies of their curriculum vitae to office of the Clerk before close of work on Tuesday 15th August, 2023 while screening would commence on Wednesday 16th August, 2023.

The House also approved the Governor’s request for the appointment of ten Special Advisers following a letter received and read at plenary today.

Governor AbdulRazaq, while noting in the letter that the action is in accordance with section 196 subsection 1 of the Constitution, said that the appointment of loyal, committed, capable and honest individuals with right experience and acumen to serve as special advisers in the cabinet will facilitate smooth and hitch free governance desirable for distribution of dividends of democracy to nooks and crannies of Kwara State.