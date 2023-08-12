Kwankwaso using NWC to witch-hunt party members — State chairmen allege

Kwankwaso

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Some aggrieved chairmen and leaders of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, have accused the presidential candidate of the party in the last election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, of using the National Working Committee, NWC, to victimise people that were against his style of leadership.

The state chairmen, who were suspended by the NWC over alleged anti-party activities, accused Kwankwaso of fuelling the crisis in NNPP, describing their suspension as an injustice and abuse of power.

Recall that the National Publicity Secretary, Major Agbo, announced the dissolution of the party’s executives in seven states of the federation over alleged anti-party activities.

The states where the executives from the state level down to the ward levels have been dissolved were Enugu, Ekiti, Rivers, Niger, Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara.

According to Agbo, a five-man caretaker committee has been constituted with effect from 28th July 2023 to run the affairs of the party in the affected states.

But the chairmen in a statement they jointly signed and made available to newsmen, said the dissolution was an irregularity that contravene the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act 2022.

The statement was signed by party chairmen and leaders from Ogun, Niger, Rivers, Kastina, Zamfara, Lagos, Oyo, Kaduna, Sokoto and Ekiti respectively.

They argued that the real anti-party activities emanated from Kwankwaso who was reportedly “seen fraternizing with candidates of other political parties in his desperate attempt to buy undue favour”.

According to them, “the illegal NWC is now being used to witch hunt loyal party members who have no established record of anti-party activities.

“We wonder why a disciplinary committee would sit without showing those alleged anti-party activities a copy of the petition written against them. How can the committee conclude without revealing the petitioners and their status in the party?

“Again, Article 39 Subsection 6 of the NNPP constitution states; Where it is proposed to expel a member of the Executive Committee from membership of the Party, such a proposal shall be submitted to the National Executive Committee… Where then did NWC derive its power to unilaterally expel the Chairman of Ogun State, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday? Isn’t this a gross violation of Article 39(6) of the NNPP Constitution? Any act that violates the Constitution is to the extent of its inconsistency null and void.

“Slandering the hard-earned image of everyone who for many years have sacrificed their resources, time, and properties in building the party for the very offence the former presidential candidate openly committed is an indication that the illegally constituted NWC is being used to achieve a sinister motive of hijacking the party in continuance of political trading which characterised Kwankwanso’s participation in the 2023 Presidential election.”

The aggrieved chairmen, however, advised the party’s flagbearer in the last election to stop parading himself as the national leader of the party.