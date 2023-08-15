Kuye: A Dark Spectre Looms Across Africa

An inconvenient Truth: A new generation of leaders are rising up in Nigeria and Africa, eager to chart a new course for the continent. They are impatient with the older generation of leaders, who they see as mentally captured by the West. These geriatrics have not demonstrated that they are free from Western mental captivity, and the younger generation is calling their bluff.

This is a follow-on editorial on my 2017 article on Why Nigeria Risks Occupation by Foreign Powers. When our leaders deliver on their promises, we should celebrate and encourage them. When they are found wanting, we should hold them accountable.

We, as citizens, agreed to be bound by rules herein referred to as the constitution. We also agreed to elect our fellow citizens, and empower them to be responsible stewards of this social contract, and we agreed to pay taxes to fund this social contract.

Somewhere, somehow, those we elected have become themselves institutions we can no longer trust, or hold accountable. In this editorial, I will offer criticism in equal measure without a slant towards or against any individual or party. The bedrock of democracy is the willingness to call to account those in positions of power.

Instability in Africa is profitable for the west. Afterall, European empires and the western world was built on the plundering of Africa (including India and South America) which continues to this day. To think our leaders, most of whom are western educated, can’t see the connection between western interests and African instability leaves more to be desired. This means they are either complicit, or they are geopolitical-security naive to a degree that is woefully ignorant.

The West is adept at utilizing “Order out of Chaos” as a strategic measure by which the sovereignty of nations is ignored in an effort to “restore order” via intervention. This is accomplished under the banner of the United Nations and its affiliated minions. History has proven that there is indeed nothing united about the United Nations. From Egypt to Libya, Sudan to Mali, and now Niger, leading to all of ECOWAS, our geriatric leaders are still operating on realities of decades past. Then again, they are products of a bygone era.

Many years back as a postgraduate student of National Security and Public Safety in the US, I studied under the former Director of Special Operations of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) – Ed Wilkinson. Understanding the geo-strategic events, and their implications on regional stability was an eye opening exercise on the profitability of war, intelligence operations, and why some regions are kept in a near-permanent state of conflict. That was the genesis of my 2017 article referenced above.

Military bases established by foreign countries can lead to long-term strategic objectives that may not be apparent initially. When a country establishes a military base in your country, they have effectively taken over your country. Treaties and military cooperation agreements aren’t worth the paper they are signed on when you ask them to leave. Ask Cuba, Afghanistan, Egypt, or Somalia…to name a few. Similar to the Romans, a military base on sovereign soil is always part of a larger plan, even if it takes two to three generations for the objective to materialize. This long term strategic thinking has yielded dividends for the west over multiple generations.

Unfortunately, most politicians without military or intelligence services experience, or education on the subject matter, fail at understanding these intricacies. These abstract relationships contribute to why military officers who embark on training in the west are able to connect the dots, and return home resentful of their leaders’ failures. This however does not justify military intervention. More on this later.

The military officers of the Niger junta share a common trait with every military junta, they all shortly before staging their intervention received training in the US and/or Europe.

It’s no coincidence that the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) has not one but two fully operating bases in Niger, including one specifically for drone ops. I submit that contrary to public optics, the coup had tacit approval from the west, overtly or covertly. An American military base in your country means nothing moves in your country without American awareness of it. Especially a country in a region that has become the world’s epicenter of Islamist insurgency. That’s intelligence 101.

One look at the map of coups in Africa explains this. Nigeria is the next target, and the crown jewel of western designs in Africa. The west has already taken most of north Africa via puppet governments and a near constant state of instability. Now the pivot to sub saharan Africa is underway. Recent events in Niger should have every northern governor and Emir on high alert, and every fragile government equally concerned. Dark forces are at work. A downward migration from Niger will bring regional conflict escalation, and a complex set of challenges to northern Nigeria. The rest of the country is ill prepared for this.

A statistical analysis of coups in Africa. Source: BBC, Statista. 2023 ©

A war in Niger will pull in Malian forces, and Burkina Faso, both anti-colonialist regimes squarely standing in support of the Niger military regime. They border the entire northern Nigerian hemisphere. Where will migrants go? Sudan is unstable with internal conflicts of its own, Chad is ill equipped to support an eastbound migratory and military pattern, so all roads lead south to Nigeria. All of the Sahara is looking south, meaning West Africa (specifically Nigeria) will shoulder the burden of a wider African conflict. How a country of 223 million people will take in an additional 20-50 million southbound migrants makes you question the lucidity of our aging leaders.

President Tinubu as Chairman of ECOWAS sought senatorial permission to utilize military intervention in a forceful response to the military coup in the Republic of Niger. The military governments of Burkina Faso, and Mali have come to the defense of the military leaders of Niger in a strong response to President Tinubu. In essence, they called his bluff. From General Sanogo of Mali, to Captain Traore of Burkina Faso, this generation of military officers represent increasing discontent reminiscent of Africa’s past history with unconstitutional changes of power.

While coups must not be tolerated, their continued resurgence means we are not addressing the core problems like Africans should. We continue to run to European cities to litigate African problems as if The Hague, Brussels, London, or Paris is where Africans should find resolution. Of course, when Washington gets involved, it’s jack boots, humvees, military bases on your soil, and drones….the guest that never leaves. Isn’t this an oxymoron?

But, who is to blame? Aging politicians settled into institutional corruption and the accouterments of wealth and political power? Or a combination of the aforementioned, and covert western machinations? Notwithstanding, military intervention is not how Africans resolve internal conflicts. Warmongering is a carryover from western inculcation and ideologies based on creating a solution to problems that never existed, then creating the problem.

Unfortunately, these decisions never take public opinion into account, and the corrupt elements see it as an opportunity to plunder, with tacit support from their western overlords.

Ibrahim Traore and Thomas Sankara, both of Burkina Faso have emerged as the voices of the younger generation. Sankara once said;

“Imperialism is a system of exploitation that occurs not only in the brutal form of those who come with guns to conquer territory. Imperialism often occurs in more subtle forms, a loan, food aid, blackmail . We are fighting this system that allows a handful of men on earth to rule all of humanity.” Sankara also said: “We must learn to live the African way. It’s the only way to live in freedom and with dignity.”

Ibrahim Traore recently asked: “The questions my generation is asking are the following. If I can summarize, it is that we do not understand how Africa, with so much wealth on our soil, with generous nature, water, sunshine in abundance—how Africa is today the poorest continent. Africa is a hungry continent. And how come there are heads of state all over the world begging? These are the questions we are asking ourselves, and we have no answers so far.”

Ironically, the same ECOWAS warmongers will go hat in hand begging the west for aid, weapons and loans to fight a war that the west engineered. They can’t guarantee security in their own country, yet they want to secure other countries. Kidnappings have risen to the level of institutionalized crime, and criminality overall has risen sharply. The security situation in Nigeria has been rising for the past twenty years, and is approaching its crescendo. This is the most dangerous period that threatens any democracy. Every military intervention has used insecurity, corruption, complacency, and bad governance as an anchor, or betterstill, an excuse.

Notwithstanding, nobody is born a criminal, people turn to crime as a measure of last resort. It’s the result of a lack of confidence in leaders and institutions entrusted with the public good. Why are senators not sponsoring bills to tackle crimes with a tough response to counter crimes like kidnapping? There’s a direct correlation between bad governance and crime.

For this reason, regional groups are now taking responsibility for their own security, as we’ve seen with the establishment of Amotekun in the southwest, and INC, IPOB and others in the southeast. The establishment of independent regional security outfits is a resounding vote of no confidence in the country’s leadership and institutions. To say otherwise is simply untrue. The risk here being these organizations will be an indirect path for external entities to funnel weapons into the country and stoke existing divisions as part of their larger strategy. This is already happening. This is again an ominous warning, and I’m afraid our leaders are too comfortable to see these warning signs or what may come next.

Therefore, I submit again that our leaders are either complicit, or they are naive on geo-political security issues to a degree that’s woefully ignorant. Why are African leaders not solving Africa’s problems the African way? For those quick to arms, why are Africans not building African weapons? When you use another man’s weapons, you end up fighting his proxy wars. I will discuss this in a separate editorial.

“Debt is a cleverly managed reconquest of Africa. It is a reconquest that turns each one of us into a financial slave.” – Thoma Sankara.

President Tinubu’s experience as a politician and uniter placed him in a position to unite and lead West Africa, and the continent as a whole. However, he is now largely seen as a western stooge, and I say this respectfully as he is my Asiwaju. Julius Malema of South Africa, and P.L.O. Lumumba of Kenya have emerged as leaders and uniters across Africa instead, and for good reason. Listen to Dr. Lumumba’s recent speech at the 10th Memorial Lecture of former Senate Leader, Dr. Abubakar Olusola Saraki where he called for sober reflection by Africans and their distracted leaders.

Even with his imperfections and 3rd term controversy, President Obasanjo would have handled this without the public fanfare and theater we are witnessing over this issue. He led with conviction and faith based on fate. Most of the leaders after him have been saddled domestically and tactically focused instead of the strategic view that saw Nigeria’s debt forgiven, and rising from the dark ashes of military rule.

The American system of government which we have closely emulated has had a 200-year head start. It’s imperfect, and long festering fissures of those imperfections have begun to manifest. The US Senate which in itself is the most comfortable old peoples home in the world, with an average age of 75. The United States does not need aid or loans to fight its wars. Instead, it grants aid and gives loans to other countries to fight its proxy wars…..which it engineers.

US Senator Dianne Feinstein. Photographer: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

This above is a sitting US Senator Dianne Feinstein. A lifelong politician who has become a ghoulish spectacle and a warning: The system she represents is in trouble.

Historically, Bedouin tribes gathered annually in the desert to elect a King of Kings, as evident in Libya during the reign of Muamar Ghadafi. This democratic process predated the now fallen leader. If the tribes had internal disagreements, they assembled to resolve those differences between them, with their elected head as moderator and facilitator. War was often a measure of last resort. Today however, the reverse is the case. An ever ready influx of weapons, corruptible leaders, puppet governments, and an apathetic population exhausted by the machinations of a few who socialize the cost of democracy, while privatizing the gains has exacerbated this issue.

Our democracy has become a do or die affair. You need not look far to see the thuggery and bastardization of the very act of elections. The peaceful exercise in democracy on June 12 1993 will forever remain the ideal exercise in democracy any African country and arguably the world will ever experience.

Consider the manner in which President Tinubu’s ministerial nominees jubilate as if they just won the lottery, despite not having been confirmed or assigned a portfolio. All over social media are videos of nominees jubilating akin to being an NBA draftee. Is this a foreboding of what lies ahead? The schisms of our system of government has created precarious conditions upon which governance is distracted by internal tactical power struggles, while ignoring strategic demands of regional and geopolitical security.

A nomination to serve is a responsibility, an unelected role reserved for who the President believes is best suited for the role. Unfortunately, these roles are political appointments often underlaid by a sense of rewarding loyalty to the most faithful political allies. It is also a way to forge new alliances, and mend fractured relationships.

Not far behind are regional leaders that demonstrate the same questionable attributes that leaves the younger generation wondering why and how this class of individuals maintain a political stranglehold on the country.

In Osun State for example, we have a governor who was once a Senator recognized for his dancing and social commandeering rather than any legislative accomplishments. As governor, he traverses social event after social event being governor rather than commissioning any projects or driving productive infrastructure and social programmes that directly impacts his state. I personally am a fan of the governor and applauded him for how he handled his academic controversy a few years back. Such grace and flashes of humility seldom occur in politics. He genuinely means well, however the accouterments of power and wealth have placed him in the category of leaders that leave more to be desired. It’s my hope that Governor Adeleke turns the tide towards his mandate from his constituents, and make his state once again a beehive of activity like his late brother Governor Isiaka Adeleke did years ago.

In Kogi State, we have a gubernatorial candidate who again is a former senator more known for controversy than his verifiable senatorial accomplishments. He sponsored a few bills in the senate, and is often at the forefront of current issues. Senator Dino Melaye is the stereotypical flamboyant Nigerian politician who actively courts controversy. Ever bombastic, opinionated, animated, engaging, intellectual, yet not immune from the shortcomings of questionable political entanglements. Will he deliver on his promises to his Kogi state constituents? Drive the roads and visit Lokoja, and you will take notice first hand. To Dino I say, egbon, Godspeed!

In the north, we have governors and Emirs tussling for regional power. Governors appointing and deposing Emirs in a manner unacceptable has become the norm. Have we lost reverence for our traditional institutions? Being regionally closer to Niger and Mali, one would expect their focus to be stamping out terrorist incursions and religious violence that has plagued the region for the last three decades. Emirs and traditional rulers play a major role in this intricate entanglement.

To arbitrarily depose a sitting Emir and appoint a replacement for political reasons is disappointing at best. This dilutes the value of our traditional institutions to younger generations. I submit that any military action by ECOWAS will directly and negatively impact northern Nigeria than any other part of the country. It is a region already plagued by infrastructure deficiencies and socioeconomic instability. The wave of migrants from Niger, Mali, and other countries that border the north will be a major blow to the already infrastructurally challenged north.

In Aso Rock, the presidential seat of power, a steady stream of political opportunists line every corridor of power. Many are there for one sole reason…. political favors. An appointment, a contract, a deployment, or a favor many feel they are owed. Many of these individuals either decamped from their former parties, or rolled their parties into the All Progressives Congress (APC). However, they are neither immune, nor exempt from the fate that has befallen most of the citizenry. They have served their political purpose until the next election. Many will be resentful, and slowly return to their former parties as they will feel the treachery of exclusion from the corridors of power.

To the President, I say; 1] External entities are salivating at the prospect of regional conflict, they will arm all sides and profit from the conflict as they have for the past 100 years. 2] The current macroeconomic climate does not favor military confrontation in the region. 3] Should military intervention be required, this should be kept outside the public domain. There is no need for fanfare and theater of diplomacy over military intervention. The wheels of diplomacy turns too slowly in response to unconstitutional change in power. 4] Be wary of sycophants who are at best political opportunists. They are already on their way out of the APC and back to their former parties as they do not feel adequately rewarded politically. An ECOWAS war will be their anchor to claim their antagonism is due to your insistence on plunging the region into a wider conflict. These entities roam the corridors of power with their own agenda. 5] Engage the youth in the decision making process. There is a renewed sense of African and Nigerian pride on a global scale. Give the youth a sense of ownership and being part of the process. For too long, our elders have acted like dictators over the younger generation. This is reflected in how we govern, and how we are governed. Check their pulse, run the polls and statistical analysis on public support for military intervention. The younger generation engages with technology, and in ways hitherto deemed impossible. 6] Democracy is delicate and imperfect, we must manage it while being cognizant of these truths. Ask the public for help, Nigerians are an understanding and collaborative polity. Showing some vulnerability is not weakness, but a strong reminder that we all want the same things, peace, and socioeconomic stability. 7] Be very wary of discontent at home. The entire country, particularly the north, will be gravely impacted by any military action. Our history has shown what happens when already squabbling factions justling for power share a common resentment.

An arrow that leaves the bow never returns. How will ECOWAS address a war under current socioeconomic conditions? Fuel scarcity, inflation, an increasingly frustrated and apathetic public, and the rising discontent with the political class are not conditions which accommodate military expeditions. This means the involved nations have to acquire weapons, train personnel, and convince their constituents that the cause is just. This sows seeds of discontent at home.

Domestically, the APC is Asiwaju, and Asiwaju is the APC, period. Without President Tinubu, there is no APC. He is the face of the All Progressives Congress, he is the glue, he is the nexus, Tinubu is the party, it’s a cult of personality. The party has served its purpose, President Tinubu is in power, now the fight over divisions of the spoils has begun. The president needs support, and advisers who will tell him what he needs to hear, not verisimilitudes, even if it’s not what he wants to hear. As a former accountant and consultant himself, he knows this firsthand.

The PDP on the other hand has demonstrated an inability to move past the old guard. The party that held power for decades and arguably shaped Nigerian democracy and economy has struggled to maintain the foothold it once did. We should not forget that under the PDP, Nigeria had its debts forgiven and had an opportunity for a fresh slate, however imperfect. Industries such as entertainment, manufacturing, and banking re-emerged and thrived. Notwithstanding, corruption was still rampant, and elected officials seemed to rotate between the courtroom, prison cells, and office.

Other parties such as the Labour party are still emerging. Though now regionally present enough to be reckoned with, their foothold is not to be expected to take form overnight. Reversing local election results is a different exercise than reversing a federal election after the president has been sworn in. While outcomes are not guaranteed, these cases will drag on in court till exhaustion and the final verdict seldom resolves the core underlying issues.

All of the aforementioned are a miniscule sample of the political dispensation in the country. All of this against the backdrop of a globally engaged population and an increasingly agitated younger generation determined to hold their leaders accountable. As this generation of educated, and globally informed professionals demand why their aging leaders have been complacent and remain mentally captured by the west for too long. Recent events in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger should serve as an ominous warning.

Those of us who have had the good fortune of acquiring global education, traveling the world, and achieving extraordinary success owe a debt of service to our fellow countrymen and women. We should all strive to incorporate the qualities of proven leaders into our core values.

These qualities include the gravitas of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the omnipresence of Asiwaju Tinubu, the executive execution skills of Aremo Osoba, the statesmanship of Waziri Olusola Saraki, the integrity of Emir Lamido Sanusi, reliability of Waziri Bukola Saraki, the steady presence of Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), the intellect of Governor Peter Obi, the institutional presence of Gbemisola Saraki, and the supreme intellect of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to name a few. While these qualities may not be found in a single individual, our leaders should aspire to learn from and embody them.

We should strive to embody our values, and never forget our responsibility to our heritage, and our countrymen and women. When you get to the top, you should never forget to send the ladder back down. We may criticize, we may offer ideas, and we may postulate. However, action not only speaks louder than words, but also forms a social contract and basis upon which we are held accountable for our words and actions.

For this reason, in the coming weeks, I will be picking up my official political party membership card to begin the march towards higher office. It’s time, iṣẹ ya.

Alani Olabanji Kuye is chairman of the Okuta / Kenilworth Group. A global entity with holdings in technology, agriculture, and manufacturing. He hails from Ogun State.

