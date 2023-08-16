Kumuyi harps on focus as Deeper Life marks 50th anniversary

Pastor William Kumuyi

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The General Superintendent, Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, has said that marching forward with focus is beneficial for future destiny, even as Deeper Christian Life Ministry, DCLM celebrated her 50th anniversary.

Kumuyi who is the founder of DCLM said this during the 50th anniversary celebration of DCLM which started in 1973 with a bible study of 15 members at the clergy’s official residence in Flat 2, Faculty of Education Campus, University of Lagos, Akoka, has risen to about 5.3 million people across 150 countries.

In his message, titled ‘Marching forward with Fresh Vision into Future Destiny’, Kumuyi said: “For total commitment and consecration we must set our mind, goals, ways, vision and focus on marching forward with fresh vision into the future.

Marching forward comes with a command; commission and courage.“50 years have come and gone and there’s a new start, a new platform to rise higher and go beyond everything we have ever done. We come with a new heart, new devotion, new consecration, and new demonstration of deeper love for Christ,” he said The anniversary celebration themed: “God’s Faithfulness,” began with a week-long Strategy Congress of the church, which brought key leaders of the church from over 120 countries where the church has branches and the grand finale was held at the church headquarters in Gbagada.

Some of the major highlights of the celebration service were the launch of a book titled “Deeper Life: The Pursuit of Heaven’s Goal,” a promo for the first Deeper Life Study Bible in collaboration with the Bible Society of Nigeria; the unveiling of a 50th anniversary logo plaque on behalf of the DCLM Worldwide, another anniversary plague on behalf of pastors and leaders in the church, and goodwill messages from representatives across the world.

The event was the 50th anniversary of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, established on 3 August, 1973. The celebration began with a week-long Strategy Congress of the church, which brought key leaders of the church from over 120 countries where the church has branches.

The grand finale was the church service held on Sunday, 12 August, 2023 to celebrate the 50th year existence of Deeper Life. The theme of the anniversary is “God’s Faithfulness.”

The celebration service was graced by some members of Kumuyi’s immediate family, church members, leaders, and overseers within and outside DCLM from different nations across the world.