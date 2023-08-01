Korea completes second phase of friendship institute support in Nigeria

Nigerian Flag

By Victoria Ojeme

The Republic of Korea (ROK) has achieved a major milestone in its international cooperation efforts by successfully concluding the second phase of its support to the Nigeria-Korea Friendship Institute (NKFI).

The completion ceremony which took place in Lokoja marked a crucial step in enhancing the institute’s capabilities and operations.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the grant aid and technical cooperation agency of the ROK, played a pivotal role in this transformative project. The NKFI, established in 2015 as a “center of excellence” vocational institute in Lokoja, Kogi State, aims to empower students with advanced technical skills in vital areas such as welding and fabrication, automobile engineering, electrical engineering, and information technology.

The 2nd phase project support, spanning from 2021 to 2023, witnessed a dedication to improving the institute’s maintenance and operations. A momentous completion ceremony was held at the institute’s premises, attended by key dignitaries from both Korea and Nigeria.

KOICA Nigeria office Country Director Sungil Son, along with the NKFI Rector, Mr. Williams Charles Oluwatoyin, finalized the project completion documents, solidifying the success of this collaboration. The event was not just a formality, as it began with an impactful workshop that outlined the critical activities required for the institute’s advancement.

During the visit, Mr. Sungil Son also held an essential meeting with the Commissioner of Education, Science, and Technology, Hon. Wemi Jones, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Korean government for their unwavering support. He praised the invaluable contribution of the Republic of Korea to the NKFI and assured the state’s continued commitment to fulfilling the institute’s objectives.

This second phase of cooperation builds on the achievements of the initial collaboration, which successfully ran from 2010 to 2016. The continuous efforts to strengthen the NKFI exemplify the enduring bond between Korea and Nigeria, fostering lasting friendship and technical expertise exchange.

The completion of the 2nd phase project supports ushers in a new era of opportunities for the NKFI, equipping its students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in today’s competitive global landscape.

“The Republic of Korea’s commitment to international development and capacity building has once again shone brightly, leaving an indelible mark on the people of Nigeria and strengthening the ties between the two nations,” Son added.