Komilogbon Damilola: Carving path of resilience with esteem awards, empowerment initiatives

Komilogbon Peace Damilola, a distinguished graduate in Sociology from the esteemed Fountain University in Osogbo, is a shining example. Born in Ibadan, Oyo State, and hailing from Ondo State, she epitomizes determination, selflessness, beauty, and hard work. Holding the mantle of Chief Executive Officer at Esteem Awards, Esteem Balm, and Esteem Entertainment, Damilola stands as a paragon of excellence.

Her recent celebration of the 5th edition of Esteem Entertainment coincided with her 30th Birthday, an event of splendor set against the backdrop of Lagos.

Driven by a fervor for beauty pageantry, she launched Miss Esteem Nigeria in 2018, a venture that, to the glory of God, led to the inaugural Miss Esteem Africa held in Ghana in May 2023. The 4th Esteem Awards unfolded in Dubai, while the Entrepreneurship Awards found their stage in Ghana.

Komilogbon Peace Damilola is an international media entrepreneur and an avid traveler, she is the visionary force behind Esteem Entertainment. Her portfolio includes Esteem Awards, Esteem Tour, Africa Entrepreneur Awards, Nigerian Global Entrepreneur Awards, International Entrepreneur Awards, and Nigerian Short Movies Production.

The moniker ‘Esteem’ has accompanied her since her formative years.

Her professional journey commenced on July 11th, 2018, during her tenure as a Sociology undergraduate at Fountain University, Osogbo.

As she transitioned to university life, she championed social activism within and beyond campus walls. Her interactions with students across Nigerian universities sparked a business concept, culminating in the establishment of her ventures. This marked the genesis of her remarkable journey.

In a conversation with Gbolahan Adetayo about her life, Peace shared her vision, saying, ‘During my student days, I witnessed the emergence of numerous Nigerian student entrepreneurs, both during their academic journey and beyond.

“My aspiration was to recognize their achievements and empower them for even greater success. This aspiration laid the foundation for the Esteem Nigerian Youths Awards, which has now evolved into Esteem Awards under the umbrella of Esteem Entertatainment. Today, this platform holds international acclaim. I extend unwavering support to Nigerian students, knowing well the challenges they face, as I was once in their shoes.’

Reflecting on her journey, she continued, “the path has not been easy since I embarked on this journey five years ago. I have encountered numerous challenges – disappointments, insults, losses, and more.

“Starting this venture as an undergraduate was no small feat, with much of my funding sourced from my own sustenance allowance. Support was limited, and only a few individuals contributed along the way. Yet, I attribute our progress to divine grace. We have transcended our former limitations and now stand as an international entity.’

‘Entering the international arena was no simple task. In the absence of sponsors, I redoubled my efforts and worked tirelessly to self-finance my projects until sponsorships emerged. I understood that setbacks and insults are par for the course in any business, woven into the fabric of success stories.

“With the help of individuals beyond Nigeria’s borders, we successfully embraced the global stage. Some reached out to me, and reciprocally, I reached out as well.

“My current vision is to witness the flourishing of my brand, Esteem Entertainment, as a dominant force within Nigeria and worldwide. Esteem Entertainment is my message to the world,’ she affirmed.