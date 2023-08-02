Kolade Alabi: A Tower of support and transformative leadership in Nigerian Politics

By John Mayaki

In the grand tapestry of Nigeria’s local government administration, lo and behold, emerges Hon. Kolade David Alabi, the esteemed National President of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), standing tall as a resplendent beacon of hope and progress. With a transformative touch, his leadership has guided local government councils towards the zenith of remarkable advancements.

As the curtains of time unfurled, his tenure commenced ere the Executive Order that intervened, weaving together the threads of the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), deftly orchestrating the symphony of direct disbursement of local government funds. A harmonious accord, fostering a cordial fiscal relationship betwixt local government councils and states, within the democratic tapestry of Lagos State.

O! The pandemic’s challenges, like tempestuous gusts, did assail, but nay, not the dauntless spirit of Hon. Kolade David Alabi, for his vision for grassroots development didst gleam with an unwavering luminescence. A visionary advocate, he espouses the embrace of devolution of power, a veritable cornerstone enshrined within the sacred annals of the 1999 constitution.

Lo! An aura of optimism pervades the realm, as the future tenure of this esteemed leader holds the promise of bounteous benefits and unparalleled accomplishments. With fervent determination, he seeks collaboration and synergy, weaving together a grand tapestry of cooperation with esteemed organizations like the United Cities and Local Governments – Africa (UCLG – AFRICA) and the European Union. Hon. Alabi’s advocacy resounds, a clarion call seeking an upward review of monthly revenue allocation, uniting local councils as valuable allies to states and the Federal Government.

The hallmark of his leadership lies in a cornucopia of remarkable achievements, a treasure trove of progress. The grand restoration of the ALGON HOUSE in Maitama, Abuja, an architectural marvel, doth stand as a testament to his indomitable tenacity and resourcefulness. Like a maestro conducting a symphony of financial prowess, he hath orchestrated the refund of the $2.6 Billion unremitted Paris Club funds.

Throughout his tenure, Hon. Alabi doth embrace a people-centric approach, cherishing the wellbeing and dignity of the devoted ALGON staff. Within the hallowed halls of the association, an ethos of respect and appreciation resonates, like an enchanting sonnet.

Guided by the noble objective of coordination, collaboration, alignment, and synergy among the three tiers of government – federal, state, and local, Hon. Kolade David Alabi forges ahead with a gallant spirit, steadfast in his determination to overcome every obstacle and achieve his goals, as if etched upon the scroll of destiny itself.

In the Shakespearean style of leadership, Hon. Kolade David Alabi doth stand as a visionary leader, a proponent of progress, and a stalwart advocate for the welfare of local governments. His actions, immortalized within the annals of history, bear solemn witness to his unwavering commitment to the cause of democracy and the betterment of the nation.

As the journey continues, Hon. Kolade David Alabi remains a steadfast figure, like a guiding star amidst a celestial canopy, steering the ship of local government councils towards brighter shores. In his own words, “Democracy in Action” unfurls, and the legacy of Hon. Kolade David Alabi shall resonate through generations, an enduring ode to his distinguished leadership.

Thus, the tale of Hon. Alabi Kolade David unfolds, a man of vision, passion, and an unwavering commitment to the betterment of local government administration in Nigeria. His tenure as the National President of ALGON shall forever grace the chronicles of history, a chapter of resilience, dedication, and unyielding commitment to the progress of the nation. As he continues to navigate the uncharted waters, steering the ship of local government councils towards brighter shores, the legacy of his leadership doth resound through the annals of time, an enduring ode to his distinguished tenure.

Kolade David Alabi, a man adorned with exceptional accomplishments, stands like a towering oak tree, a beacon of success and recognition. Throughout his illustrious career in leadership, he hath been adorned with numerous prestigious awards, like precious jewels in a majestic crown, a testament to his unwavering dedication and remarkable achievements.

As the National President of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and Chairman of Bariga Local Council, Kolade David Alabi’s leadership hath earned him accolades and honors from various esteemed organizations. His visionary thinking, commitment to grassroots development, and dedication to the welfare of his constituents have garnered him admiration and appreciation, like the fragrance of roses wafting through a garden.

One of the noteworthy awards bestowed upon him is the Foreign Investment of Network (FIN) African Knowledge of Forbes Best of African Award of Excellence, a coronation of his exceptional leadership, courage, resilience, and unwavering character. This prestigious recognition doth celebrate his indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of people, like a knight adorned with armor, gallantly defending the realm.

Kolade David Alabi’s ability to guide and inspire those around him, like the rays of the sun illuminating the path, doth fill hearts with hope and fortitude. Coupled with his strong moral compass and high ethical standards, he hath earned the trust and respect of his peers and constituents, like a wise sage, revered by all.

His forward-thinking mindset and strategic planning, like the intricate brushstrokes of a master artist, hath brought about a tapestry of positive transformation and progress, adorning the nation’s canvas with vibrant hues of prosperity.

Kolade David Alabi’s dedication to service and relentless efforts to foster development and progress have earned him accolades from esteemed organizations, like a laurel wreath upon his brow. His involvement in impactful projects, like a virtuoso composing a symphony, hath included the Seaside Cottage Theatre initiative, nurturing talents and empowering underprivileged children, like delicate blooms blossoming in a garden of promise.

His impressive array of awards, like a constellation of stars adorning the night sky, is a reflection of his exceptional leadership, visionary mindset, and commitment to making a positive impact on people’s lives, like a gentle breeze bringing a breath of fresh air. His recognition as a man of awards is well-deserved and serves as a source of inspiration for others to follow, like a beacon of light, illuminating the path to greatness.

Verily, the tale of Hon. Kolade David Alabi extends beyond the realms of local government administration, for his valorous efforts and unwavering dedication know no bounds. As the sands of time shifted, he stood alongside the venerable President Bola Tinubu, like an unwavering pillar of support, during the campaigns and elections, lending his immense strength and wisdom to the noble cause.

Through the labyrinthine corridors of political battles, his presence loomed large, like a formidable fortress, fortifying the ranks of President Bola Tinubu’s endeavors. With a heart brimming with loyalty and unwavering allegiance, he championed the cause with fervor, like a gallant knight pledging his fealty to a noble sovereign.



With every word uttered and every step taken, Hon. Kolade David Alabi proved himself an ardent advocate, like a resonant trumpet heralding the clarion call of unity and progress. His efforts, like a symphony of dedication, swelled and crescendoed, inspiring others to rally behind the esteemed President Bola Tinubu, like a majestic banner, fluttering in the winds of change.



As the applause of victory rang through the air, the commendations echoed far and wide, like a resounding ovation in the grand theater of politics. Hon. Kolade David Alabi’s enormous support during the campaigns and elections of President Bola Tinubu was hailed as a shining example of unwavering dedication, like a beacon of hope illuminating the path to progress.



In the hallowed halls of political history, his name shall be etched, like an illustrious inscription on a monument of gratitude and admiration. The alliance forged, like a sacred covenant, between Hon. Kolade David Alabi and President Bola Tinubu shall endure, like a bond that transcends the trials of time.



As the grand tapestry of his leadership unfurls, we celebrate Hon. Kolade David Alabi, the esteemed National President of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), like a constellation of stars shining brightly in the firmament of excellence. His transformative leadership, unyielding dedication, and enormous support for President Bola Tinubu shall forever be remembered as an ode to his noble character and unwavering commitment to the betterment of the nation.

May the legacy of Hon. Kolade David Alabi continue to inspire generations, like a timeless legacy, eternally cherished in the annals of history. As the wheels of time continue to turn, may his valorous spirit and steadfast allegiance forever serve as a guiding light, leading the way towards a brighter and more prosperous Nigeria, like the dawn of a new era.



As he continues to steer local government councils towards remarkable advancements, one can only hope that President Bola Tinubu finds in Hon. Kolade David Alabi an invaluable asset in the governance of Nigeria, a leader who embodies the essence of progress and prosperity for the nation.