Kojo Motors, strong force in auto industry, says Toyota, hails CEO at 70

By Theodore Opara

Toyota Nigeria Ltd, TNL, has described Kojo Motors, one of its accredited dealers as a strong force to be reckoned with in the nation’s automotive industry.

The commendation was contained in a goodwill message to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Kojo Motors, Ikenna John Oguegbu as he marks his 70th birthday and 45 years of marriage.

Stakeholders in the Nigeria automotive industry and corporate business world sent congratulatory messages to the celebrant commending his honesty and hardwork. Oguegbu from Igbo-Ukwu area of Anambra State on July 22, 2023 hosted many dignitaries from different parts of the country and other parts of the world for the birthday celebration.

They defied the heavy rainfall to join others at the All Saints Anglican Church, Yaba, Lagos for the 70th birthday celebration of the Kojo Motors founder and the 45th marriage anniversary celebrations with his wife Ifeyinwa Mary Oguegbu.

Among the automotive stakeholders and others present at the event are Kunle Ade-Ojo, managing director of Toyota Nigeria Limited, John Momoh, chairman and chief executive of Channels Television, Victor Oguamalam, managing director of Globe Motors, including Kojo Motors Limited fellow accredited dealers under Toyota Nigeria Limited as well bankers, insurance firms as well as product and services vendors to Kojo group of companies.

Corporate organisations and associations that sent in birthday wishes are Segofs Energy Group, Metropolitan Motors, the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association, Eddysons Transport Nigeria Limited, Elizade Nigeria Limited, Fidelity Bank Plc, Omoregie Motors Nigeria Limited, O’Bassey Group, Toyota Nigeria Limited and R.T. Briscoe Nigeria Plc.Others include the Igbo-Ukwu Anglican Communion, Anochemical Cosmetics Industries Limited, John Holt Plc, Brooks Communications nLimited and De Modern Bus Service.

In their respecrive congratulatory messages, Toyota Nigeria Limited described Kojo Motors under the celebrant as one of its accomplished dealers and a strong force to be reckoned with in Nigeria’s automotive industry while one of Kojo Motors numerous bankers; Fidelity Bank described Oguegbu’s 70th birthday and 45th year marriage anniversary as a testament to God’s abundant grace and enduring love upon him as well as strong commitment and dedication between the couple.

Ikenna Oguegbu’s life story is a testament to the power of resilience, determination and pursuit of opportunities in the face of adversity, with an early life that is fraught with challenges.

From a humble beginning as a young orphan, he rose to become a prominent figure in Nigerian automotive industry and demonstrating that hardwork and business integrity that created a pathway to him as a very successful businessman.

Growing up in the midst of the Nigeria-Biafra civil war, he found solace and purpose in tracing, engaging what is called ‘ahia attack’, a term used for trading activities carried out during the war.

Driven by the need to survive and overcome his orphaned status and chequered history, he ventured into various trading activities from selling matches, sweets to dealing in agro products and coconuts. The Kojo group founder’s tenacity and ambition led him to forge partnerships and explore new avenues for growth.

From trading in rice and beans, he transitioned into automotive sales business in which the Kojo Motors conglomerate have today expanded to become a household name.

During his many years of struggles, the septuagenerain founder of the Kojo business empire experienced betrayals and challenges of managing apprentices, but through it all, he remained focused and determined.

His entry into automotive sales business marked the beginning of Kojo Motors Limited, which has since grown into a prominent name in Nigeria’s automotive industry.

As the sole distributor of Yutong vehicle brands in Nigeria and a major distributor of Toyota model line-up, Ikenna Oguegbu”s company has established a reputation for reliability and excellence.