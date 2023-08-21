Kogi Poll: Gov Adeleke seeks unity among PDP stakeholders

Gov Adeleke of Osun State

…says unity required to deliver Melaye

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Chairman of the National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Kogi State Governorship election, Governor Isiaka Adeleke, has called for unity among party stakeholders in the state in order to ensure victory for the party and its candidate, Senator Dino Melaye.

Adeleke, who is also the Osun State Governor, made the call at the inaugural meeting and inauguration of sub-committees of the campaign council, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “We are marching to victory in the upcoming Kogi State governorship election. This gathering is another step towards our march into the Lord Lugard House, Lokoja.

“Few weeks ago, our national leadership inaugurated the campaign council at this venue.

“Today, we are inaugurating the sub-committees to take mobilisation and other associated work to the deeper level. I charged all members of the state committee to be committed to the main goal of this assignment.

“Our job is to ensure that our candidate, Senator Dino Melaye, is elected governor of Kogi State in the forthcoming election. So shall it be and it is done.

“As sub-committee members, we must contribute our areas of mandate to achieve this victory because it is a serious business.

“ If you know you are not ready to sacrifice yourself so that we can get to that Promised Land, nobody is forcing you to be here.

“But if you are ready to join hands together to take Kogi and move Kogi forward to that Promised Land. I’m bringing you a template that worked in Osun State.

“ I’m bringing you templates of hard work, success story. By so doing I’m anointing all the members here so that we can and get Kogi.

“However, it is God first because of we put God first, every is possible. Don’t ever think because we are going for incumbent, I have defeated incumbents several times.

“If we focus our mind and we have faith and when you have faith, anything can be done. You must first of all believe in what we are doing.

“If you don’t believe in what we are doing, you have no business here. Dino and I have things in common. I’m from the West in Osun State, Dino is from Kogi West. As it was the turn of the West in Osun State, it is the turn of the West in Kogi State.

“We need peace for the election. We are talking to each other that we must have peace and it’s already accepted.

“This is democracy. I have already met with Governor Yahaya Bello that we are coming to your state to campaign. Let the best man win. No fighting whatsoever and he has agreed. We want to have a beautiful election.”

In his remarks, Senator Dino Melaye, appealed for the support of not only party members but the entire people of Kogi State.

He described himself as the most experienced governorship candidate going into the election.

Melaye also vowed to continue to seek reconciliation with his fellow party men who were aggrrieved across the three Senatorial Districts.

According to him, Kogi needs a governor who will restore the pride of every indigene of Kogi through the provision of good roads, well equipped hospitals and arrest insecurity in the state.

PDP’s acting National Secretary, Setonji Koshedo, who stood in for the acting national chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who is the Chairman, Strategic Committee for the Kogi election and a PDP stakeholder in Kogi State, Prince Olusola Akamode, described Melaye as the best for candidate for the election and asked the all the committee members to work for his victory in the November 11 governorship poll.

Also, the chairman of the 14-member Caretaker Committee for Kogi State PDP, and the immediate past Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, equally promised to work with all stakeholders in the state to ensure victory for the party.

Aduda said this after his inauguration as

Chairman of the caretaker committee.

The PDP national organising secretary, Honourable Umar Bature, had in a statement explained that the 14-member committee for Kogi State was approved after extensive consultations with Stakeholders by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The committee was inaugurated following the expiration of the tenure of the then-elected State Working Committee according to Bature.

Aduda, however, said the he would give his best to deliver the party and its candidate, Dino Melaye during the governorship election.

He said, “Let me say that Kogi is like a home to me and most of the people in Kogi are very close to me. Most of the former governors are the people I knew growing up. Some of their children are my friends and we grew up together.

“For me Kogi is home and I will try my possible best by using my contacts in Kogi. There are some of our people in Kogi and there are some people in FCT from Kogi and don’t forget that we share boundary with Kogi as well.

“There are various tribes in Kogi and the FCT that are interwoven. The party saw that those contacts are there and decided that I should head the caretaker committee. But mine is to do what the party has asked me to do.

“They have set a template for me, they have set a mandate for me with which to navigate through and I believe that by the special grace of God and see what we can do for the success of the party in Kogi State. I have been given an assignment by my party and I will do it well.

While Aduda will serve as the chairman, Hon George Daika will serve as the Secretary. Other members are Hon Joshua Adejoh, Hon Sunday Shigaba, Paul Ukwenya, Hon Gbenga Olorunnipa, Hon MO Sule, Chief Dayo Akande and Hon Siyaka Uchunaye. Audu Idris and Hon Sheidu O Abara, Bilkisu Onusagba, Abiola Olajubu and Grace Atawodi are also members.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on October 22nd, 2022 announced November 11, 2023 for the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.