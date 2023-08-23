‘Kogi No Be Osun’ — APC tackles Gov Adeleke, says ‘PDP ‘ll lose Kogi’

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has been told that he will meet the political shocker of his life in the forthcoming Kogi Governorship Election with an abysmal defeat of the PDP.

A chieftain of the APC in Kogi, Barr. Zacchaeus Michael, made the disclosure while responding to Governor Adeleke’s Monday statement that he will be coming to Kogi to lead PDP to victory in the forthcoming November governorship election.

Barr. Michael who is the Executive Secretary, Kohi State Office of Disability Affairs described the PDP candidate, Dino Melaye as a man with no electoral value, said he could not even deliver his House of Assembly candidate in the last election.

“Kogi State is not Osun! Governor Yahaya Bello has a lot of visible achievements to showcase that will make the APC win overwhelmingly.

” On the other hand, the PDP is an empty shell. All the PDP leaders and members have all joined the APC. I wondered how the PDP will win when it has no structure, not even a single individual who can lead the party in the State in leadership.

“The PDP candidate is not marketable, his clownish politics has made him unmarketable and unsaleable.

“The scenario in Kogi is different from Osun State. The last governorship contest in Osun was one between the APC and APC, but in Kogi State, the APC is formidable with water tight followership.

Micheal who said the Osun State Governor was living in the past, streessed that he (Adeleke) will be shocked by the unprecedented defeat of his candidate.

“The APC will trounce the PDP silly. The PDP candidate will not come fourth in the forthcoming November governorship election.