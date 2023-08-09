Kogi: Ex-Speaker, LG vice chairmen, 200 PDP chieftains defect to APC

Former Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Momojimoh Lawal, on Wednesday, announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC, along with former local government vice chairmen, party executives, and over 200 stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, from Okene Local Government Area of the state.

The scores of opposition stakeholders, who made their defection public during a visit to Governor Yahaya Bello in Lokoja, declared their wholehearted endorsement of the APC candidate for the November 11 governorship election, Usman Ododo.

While acknowledging the governor’s impressive efforts in advancing the state’s infrastructure, Momojimoh specifically said the PDP stakeholders would support the APC candidate through robust mobilisation efforts across, not only the Kogi Central Senatorial District, but also the entire state.

He declared, “On behalf of my political associates and supporters, I unequivocally pledge our steadfast support for the candidacy of Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman (OAU) and Joel Oyibo Salifu (JOS) for governor and deputy, respectively.

“We reaffirm our comprehensive dedication to future endeavours, including extensive mobilisation efforts spanning the Kogi Central Senatorial District and Kogi State at large.

“With trust in you and the other esteemed stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, as we move forward, we hereby formally announce our membership of the party as of today.”

Governor Yahaya Bello, while receiving the stakeholders, commended their bold decision to join the ruling party, as well as the willingness to contribute meaningfully to the state’s progress.

He reiterated his unwavering commitment to upholding an inclusive government that offers equal opportunities to both longstanding and new members of APC, enabling them to collaborate towards the overall wellbeing of the populace.

Highlighting the importance of fostering harmony among the diverse ethnic groups within the state, Governor Bello underscored his pride in overcoming age-long divisions along ethnic and clannish lines since assuming office.

He considered this achievement of unity among the people as a legacy that would endure.

Those present at the meeting were Vice Chairmen Usman Anako and Momojimoh Kesty from the Okene Local Government; former PDP Secretary, Matthew Lawal, and Mamman Enesi, among others.

The gathering signaled a significant development in the political landscape of Kogi State as the November election draws nearer.