Kogi 2023: PDP celebrates collapse of ADC structure for Dino Melaye

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party has expressed delight about political gains it’s candidate in the November 11, 2023 Kogi State Governorship election, Senator Dino Melaye, SDM, is making ahead of the polls.

The SDM Media Team on Sunday, announced voluntary collapse of the political structure of the Idah Local Government Council chapter of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, of Kogi State, into that of the PDP in the state.

According to the SDM PDP Campaign, officials of the ADC led by its the Chairman, Adejoh Haruna, announced the decision which he said was a resolution of the chapter, at a meeting in Lokoja, over the weekend.

He was quoted as saying the entire local government executives of the party in Idah had resolved to support Senator Melaye.

According to him, as a demonstration of this resolve, they have brought the ADC membership registers of all the ten wards in the local government as well as the issued and non-issued membership cards of the ADC to be delivered to the PDP governorship candidate.

While presenting these items to Senator Melaye, the ADC Chairman explained that their decision was predicated on the readiness of the PDP candidate to rescue the people of Kogi State from the trauma of the last seven years.

Haruna said, “When we talk about readiness, experience, exposure and the capacity to deliver on good governance, Senator Dino Melaye is most prepared.

“We don’t need to waste our time and that is why we have collapsed our structure (ADC) in Idah local government to work for Senator Dino,” the Party Chairman added.

In response, Senator Melaye assured the members of the ADC and executives of his preparedness to run an all inclusive government in Kogi State when elected governor on November 11.

He said to demonstrate his commitment to this, a number of the ADC members will be included in his campaign so that their inclusion in government would be seamless.

Melaye said further; “As governor, salaries in percentages shall be consigned to the ignominious history of our past misrule.

“Our local government administration will be efficiently managed in a manner that the staff, teachers, our traditional rulers and pensioners will earn their salaries as at when due.

“I shall be the Governor-for-All the people of Kogi State and not Igala, Ebira or Okun governor.”