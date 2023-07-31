King Alfred Izonebi, foremost highlife musician, decorated Doctor of Ijaw music

King Alfred Izonebi, a graduate of Theatre Arts from the Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State, and indigene from Bayelsa and Delta States, is the exceptionally talented foremost Ijaw highlife musician whose musical masterpieces like ‘The Voice of King’, ‘Delta Ijaw’, late Timiebi Maika’, Kunowei toru’ and ‘Traditional Series’ and his mesmerising stage performances have begun to rule the music world of Ijaw now that music geniuses like Cardinal Jim Rex Lawson, King Dr. Robert Ebizimor and Field Marshall Echo Toikumo are no more on earth.

King Izonebi was a protege of King Dr. Robert Ebizimor from 1992 till 31 July 2014 when King Dr. Ebizimor died in a fatal road accident.

Since the death of his music father King Dr. Ebizimor, King Izonebi who was even named a music king in recognition of his rapidly growing music talent by King Dr. Ebizimor before his demise, has held music listeners spellbound with his thematically striking songs and remarkable stage performances.

His songs are thematically geared towards promoting the core values by which society can sustainably become better, progressive and orderly based on acceptable codes of behaviour.

On the eve of the ninth remembrance anniversary of late King Dr. Robert Ebizimor at Sagbama in Bayelsa State, King Alfred Izonebi was honorifically decorated with Doctor of Ijaw music by King Dr. Robert Ebizimor Fans Club in recognition of his accomplishments in music, his respect for the Ijaw tradition in all its components buried in his songs and as a worthy music son who is remarkably walking on the music path of late King Dr. Robert Ebizimor.

Precisely, the honorific elevation of Izonebi to King Dr. Alfred Izonebi took place at Sagbama town in Bayelsa State on the 30th of July 2023.

Memorably, The great message-filled songs and the notable stage performances of King Dr. Alfred Izonebi have brought back to the Ijaw music world the great days of Cardinal Jim Rex Lawson, King Dr. Robert Ebizimor, Field Marshall Echo Toikumo, SK Karibo, Professor Ik Belemu, Bestman Doupere, Hon.Teiyeibo Agbeotu, Kuro-Endi, Binta, Birifou and Ball-ere.