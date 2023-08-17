Killing of soldiers: Lagbaja visits troops in Niger, says insurgents must be rooted out

COAS, Maj Gen Lagbaja

By Kingsley Omonobi & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, has charged soldiers to root out insurgents and other criminal elements causing havoc and insecurity for Nigerians in any part of the country.

Gen Lagbaja gave the charge following troops’ encounter with insurgents in Zungeru, Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State, resulting in the death of about 21 soldiers.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, informed that the COAS spoke, yesterday, immediately he arrived the Forward Operating Base, Erena in Shiroro LGA of Niger State, where he was briefed on the current security situation by the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Major-General Bamidele Alabi, after arriving Minna on Tuesday and moved to FOB Erena in Shiroro on Wednesday.

Addressing the troops, the COAS urged them to “rally together and be more resolute in bringing the nation’s adversaries to their knees and restore sanity in troubled areas.

He maintained that the “fight against insurgents and bandits is a just cause, in defence of Nigerians and the nation. Protecting lives and defending your nation are the noblest service anyone can offer. You are, therefore in the noble profession of arms and must not allow your morale to dwindle.

“We must defeat the adversaries of our people and take back every inch of space where they are hibernating in our land.”

Lagbaja assured the troops that “he will do all within available resources to give Nigerian Army personnel and their families the best in terms of welfare” and directed the immediate reinforcement of the troops with additional combat enablers to enhance their operational effectiveness.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Musa, has assured military personnel that Armed Forces will ensure their welfare and fly wounded personnel abroad for treatment if need be.

He spoke yesterday in Kaduna when he visited wounded soldiers receiving treatment at 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

According to the CDS, “The purpose of the visit, which is routine to military hospitals, is to encourage the personnel, appreciate their sacrifices to the nation and see how they are recuperating.

“Without the troops, nothing can be done in the fight against insecurity and criminality. We are, therefore, together with them and praying for their quick recovery. Such kind of visit would aid their recuperation process and give them a true feeling that they are not alone.

“We are ready to ensure at all cost that they get the best treatment. Even if it will take us taking them abroad for treatment for other surgeries that cannot be done here, we will do that. The Chief Medical Director, the doctors, nurses and other personnel are all looking professional, this is very encouraging.”

Musa commended the hospital management for taking good care of the wounded soldiers and maintaining a healthy environment.